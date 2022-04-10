ONTARIO — The long-awaited grand opening of the second Dutch Bros location in Ontario has finally arrived. Customers can purchase their favorite beverages at the new store starting at 5 a.m. Monday.
The drive-through coffee shop on the corner Hillcrest Drive and Southwest Fourth Avenue, west of Jack in the Box.
Employees will be ready to serve up beverages of all sizes, after having gone through a training experience on Thursday afternoon in which hundreds of free drinks were served.
Danielle Fleck, who owns Dutch Bros Snake River division with her husband, Derek, was helping direct traffic on Hillcrest during the soft opening which lasted from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends were invited to the event, with Fleck noting that they didn’t want to “post anything on social media and overblow it,” which could have caused traffic problems for nearby residences on Hillcrest and Arcada. To alleviate this, Dutch Bros applied for and was granted special events permit with the city to block off Hillcrest on the Southwest Fourth Avenue end during their soft and grand opening. After that, the hope is that traffic will flow smoothly.
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings said the city will have to monitor whether there are any kind of traffic issues, noting that it was one thing people complained about during the planning process.
“We want to control the traffic, we don’t want Fourth to back up,” he said.
The hope is that Dutch Bros’ independent traffic control staff will get people used to entering the shop in a round about way, rather than right of Southwest Fourth Avenue, as the shop is next door to the drive-thru exit at Jack in the Box.
The access to Hillcrest from Southwest Fourth will be blocked until 10 p.m. Monday, according to Casey Mordhorst, interim Public Works director for the city of Ontario with Jacobs.
“Hopefully after Monday, [the traffic jam] goes down,” he said, adding it was “great growth for the city of Ontario.”
Ontario Police and Fire departments are urging drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be cautious when around the area on Monday.
“With the grand opening of Ontario’s second Dutch Bros, we are expecting a higher than usual traffic volume on the west end of Ontario. Please drive, ride, and walk defensively; be aware of your surrounding; and, exercise patience. The Ontario Police Department is deploying targeted enforcement efforts around the West-end of the city to maximize safety,” reads a message on OPD’s Facebook page signed by Police Chief Michael Iwai and Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
On March 30, the Flecks personally walked door-to-door in the residential neighborhood nearby their shop, handing out swag and gift cards and letting them know what they would be doing.
Fleck noted that at this point, it is easy to recognize their other location on East Lane is “exceptionally busy.” While that is a plus for them business-wise, she said it’s not always so great for customers. Fleck said it was a great opportunity to provide customers another location on the other side of town to be able to enjoy.
“I have heard stories about how [the west side] of town was historically amazing with the mall, and has kind of been gentrified,” Fleck said. “I hope our presence would encourage more life back on that end of town. … There are so many awesome opportunities on that side of town.”
The new location will have about 30 employees once it is fully staffed, she said, noting that they are still hiring. The drive-thru coffee shop will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In the third quarter of 2021, the drive-through chain of coffee stands based in Grants Pass was granted an initial public offering. Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and has more than 500 stores in 13 states with multiple stores in progress.
Fleck wants to point out that Dutch Bros is still a locally owned franchise.
“I don’t want confusion,” she said.
“I think especially now that the company went public, there is public misconception that it is just corporate people. That’s never Dutch Bros intention, period. We are local. We are here.”
Derek has been involved with the company for 17 years now. Danielle says she joined him when he was about three years into that journey, because he always seemed to enjoy his work and have fun.
“I didn’t want to miss out on so much fun,” she said, noting they’ve seen a ton of growth. “I can remember when we used to use 10-disc CD players for music and we didn’t run orders.
“Now, watching it go public, it’s pretty incredible.”
