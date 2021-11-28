Doors to scholarships open for paramedic students

Treasure Valley Paramedics and their Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the TVCC Foundation to create a scholarship for Paramedic students. In addition, TVP contributed to the capital campaign for the new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. Pictured, from left, are TVCC Foundation Executive Director, Stephanie Williams, TVP Foundation Board member, Heather Land and Steve Patterson, Co-Owners of TVP and Luke Braniff, TVP Foundation Board member.
Students pursuing a career in the Paramedic field will soon be eligible to apply for scholarship funds, according to a news release from the TVCC Foundation this past week. The opportunity arose from the generosity of Treasure Valley Paramedics in Ontario.
TVP is also the creator and organizer of the Treasure Valley Paramedics Foundation who recently donated $25,000 to the TVCC Foundation to establish an endowed scholarship for students in the local Oregon and Idaho area who are interested in a career in paramedics.
Treasure Valley Paramedics is the only paramedic-level ambulance service in Malheur County. It provides quality, compassionate, advanced level emergency care and transport for about 4,000 emergency calls and 900 interfacility transfers per year. They have 20 full-time employees and 13 part-time employees, but still have a shortage of trained personnel.
“TVP started this scholarship to help address urgent staffing needs by encouraging and supporting students entering this field of study,” according to TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda, in the news release.
Yasuda said this is a wonderful partnership between TVP and the college, as TVCC is hoping to start a paramedic program sometime in 2022. In addition, they have also contributed $5,000 to the foundation for the new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center.
“We are so grateful to Treasure Valley Paramedics and their Foundation for collaborating with the college to support scholarships and specialized training in high demand, family wage jobs through the new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center,” Yasuda said.
