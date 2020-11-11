Donation helps to bring hope

ONTARIO
Toyota’s Advertising Agency, Saatchi & Saatchi, was willing to offer a large donation in the amount of $30,000, to local charity Help Them To Hope.
Steve Dominguez from Steve’s Hometown Toyota was on hand on Tuesday morning at Ontario Memorial Veteran’s Hall to present the oversized check.
A news release regarding the fundraising efforts by Hometown Dealerships explained that the company, which holds an annual charity event each year called Hometown Dealerships Annual Community Benefit. This year marks the 31st year the event has been going. According to the release, the event “raised just over $40,000.”
Help Them To Hope charitable donations are distributed “to the needy in Malheur, Payette and Washington counties” according to literature from the organization, which accepts donations of food and toys in addition to monetary donations. Food and toy drop box locations can be found throughout the Western Treasure Valley. For more details, visit Help Them To Hope on Facebook.
According to the release, the large donation from Saatchi & Saatchi came about from advertising fees.
“For every new Toyota we allocated an advertising fee that is charged and put in a fund for advertising. We are allowed to hold community outreach events and have local charities received these funds,” reads the release.
