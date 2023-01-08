PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Dec. 19, after complaints regarding low foot traffic to businesses in downtown Payette by business owners, the Payette City Council presented them with a Christmas present; Through Ordinance No. 1521, downtown businesses are now able to place one off-premises advertising sign to help them draw business to their doorsteps.
The ordinance amends Payette Municipal Code 15.28.070(A) — addressing non-accessory or off-premises signs and billboards — to allow each business to place an off-premises sign in a place that helps steer traffic towards their doors.
However, as highlighted by City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the ordinance came with a major oversight. She said the way the ordinance was worded potentially violates local, state and federal law.
“The council changed the original ordinance to say only one non-accessory or off-premises sign shall be allowed to be placed on any property, period,” said Cordova. “I don’t know if you recall, but when we were going over the [Idaho Transportation Department] rules … they don’t allow vacant lots to have off-premises signs. Either it has to be an open business, open to the public and it has to be established for at least six months before you can have an off-premises sign on there.”
Cordova also pointed out the city’s own zoning law, which prohibits such signs to be placed in a residential zone. The way the ordinance is phrased, she said, contradicts that.
“Our … city attorney [Dan Chadwick] came up with this verbiage, to say ‘unless prohibited by federal or state law, or city ordinance’ and that pretty much clears it up,” she added.
“We had forgotten about that part, about not having one in a vacant lot, because we were all saying, ‘Why shouldn’t we have one in a vacant lot?’” Mayor Craig Jensen admitted.
In response to this concern, the council determined it needed to pass an updated ordinance to correct the issue. It did so at its regular meeting Jan. 3, in the form of Ordinance No. 1522, which includes the wording Chadwick proposed.
“Nonaccessory off premises signs include large general advertising signs known as billboards and signs advertising an offsite business,” the ordinance reads.
Councilor Bobbie Black moved to approve the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-0.
In other matters
Payables approved by the council for business conducted in the two weeks prior to the meeting totaled $208,837.
