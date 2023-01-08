PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Dec. 19, after complaints regarding low foot traffic to businesses in downtown Payette by business owners, the Payette City Council presented them with a Christmas present; Through Ordinance No. 1521, downtown businesses are now able to place one off-premises advertising sign to help them draw business to their doorsteps.

The ordinance amends Payette Municipal Code 15.28.070(A) — addressing non-accessory or off-premises signs and billboards — to allow each business to place an off-premises sign in a place that helps steer traffic towards their doors.



