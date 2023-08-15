NYSSA — Former Superintendent Don Grotting is coming out of retirement to return to the Nyssa School District for $10,000 a month to assist the district and Interim Superintendent Ryan Hawkins with some of the schools issues.
Grotting is coming back to the school “in kind of a role of that as a consultant,” as he put it, he is coming back to mentor Hawkins and provide any help to others if he can. “trying to leverage some of my past experiences and successes and connections in trying to help Nyssa move forward in a positive direction,” as he said. One of Grotting’s main goals while at the school is to work with the Department of Education in “rectifying some of the issues that are going on with the migrant 1C program,” Grotting stated. While at the school, he would like to look at other avenues for funding for the school.
Grotting’s contract was finalized during Mondays school board meeting, with an at will contract as Grotting put it meaning “the board can keep me as long as they want,” as he put it. Grotting is estimating that with some of the issues with the migrant program will take longer than a term. Having been retired, Grotting will not be taking any benefits and will be getting paid a flat $10,000 a month.
With Grotting coming in and Hawkins being interim superintendent, Grotting said the school board is not planning on hiring another assistant superintendent at this time.
Grotting was superintendent at Nyssa from 2000 to 2010, he left because he wanted to be closer to his family on the west side of the state. It was a hard decision for him to retire as he had a lot of relationships made at the school. Along with making some achievements for the school such as being recognized by the Department of Education for the school district closing the achievement gaps for elementary, middle, and high school, “it was hard to leave,” as he stated during a phone interview with the Argus, “I wouldn’t have done this for anybody else but Nyssa.” Grotting retired June 30, 2022 after spending time as superintendent in Beaverton.
