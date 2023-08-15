NYSSA — Former Superintendent Don Grotting is coming out of retirement to return to the Nyssa School District for $10,000 a month to assist the district and Interim Superintendent Ryan Hawkins with some of the schools issues.

Grotting is coming back to the school “in kind of a role of that as a consultant,” as he put it, he is coming back to mentor Hawkins and provide any help to others if he can. “trying to leverage some of my past experiences and successes and connections in trying to help Nyssa move forward in a positive direction,” as he said. One of Grotting’s main goals while at the school is to work with the Department of Education in “rectifying some of the issues that are going on with the migrant 1C program,” Grotting stated. While at the school, he would like to look at other avenues for funding for the school.



Tags

Load comments