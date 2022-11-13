Dolores Larsen retires as executive director

Rose Advocates Executive Director Dolores Larsen, right, is pictured in this undated photo. Larsen, although retiring from the role this month, plans to stay on for a year to help her successor, Veronica Vasquez, to be successful in the role.

 Photo courtesy of Rose Advocates

WEISER — For Dolores Larsen, who has served as the executive director of Rose Advocates for 25 years, retiring from the role is not as simple as pack up and go. It’s seeing to the success of the victims’ services charity.

An open house celebrating Larsen’s service at Rose Advocates  was held in Weiser on Wednesday. In a phone interview with the Argus on Monday, she said she got involved with the charity because not only did the opportunity present itself but it also made itself well-known to her.



