Dolores Larsen retires as executive director

Rose Advocates Executive Director Dolores Larsen, right, is pictured in this undated photo. Larsen, although retiring from the role this month, plans to stay on for a year to help her successor, Veronica Vasquez, to be successful in the role.
WEISER — For Dolores Larsen, who has served as the executive director of Rose Advocates for 25 years, retiring from the role is not as simple as pack up and go. It’s seeing to the success of the victims’ services charity.
An open house celebrating Larsen’s service at Rose Advocates was held in Weiser on Wednesday. In a phone interview with the Argus on Monday, she said she got involved with the charity because not only did the opportunity present itself but it also made itself well-known to her.
“The executive director at that time, her name was Debbie Mayer; I was working at the high school in Weiser and she approached me to see if I was interested because she [and her husband were] moving … I turned her down probably three times. Finally one day she said to me, ‘listen to what your students have to say.’”
She did. And just in time to hear of a heartbreaking experience one student of hers was living through.”
“I had a student come up to me one day and she said, ‘My mom and my dad got in a really bad fight last night and it was physical. And my dad had been drinking.’ And I said, ‘You know honey, you don’t have to live a life like that.’ And she looked at me and she said, ‘No, no, it’s OK. Because when my dad’s drunk, he gives me whatever I want,’ and she pulled out a $20 bill.”
That interaction was what led Larsen to reverse her decision and accept the job. As it turns out, that student went on to be one of her clients.
“But she is doing awesome now, very successful and I’m proud of her,” she said.
Mayer helped Larsen learn the role through a “big box of videos,” describing them as “horrible” to watch yet very informative. She said the job has included a lot of on-the-job training, including various seminars.
Even though she has had “thousands” of clients throughout her service, Larsen said she has had many who have personally expressed gratitude to her for helping them.
“Every once in a while, we’ll get someone that’ll come up to me and say, ‘Hey, do you remember me?’ And of course, I’m thinking ‘Oh my gosh, let’s see!’ And then they’ll tell me who they are and they’ll say ‘You saved my life, and I just want you to know how grateful I am.’”
When Larsen joined Rose Advocates in 1997, the charity served three counties with Larsen traveling between them and working out of her vehicle. Now, it encompasses six; Adams, Boise, Gem, Payette, Washington, and Valley counties.
In the early days of her work, Larsen said she rescued one victim who called her from Adams County in the dead of the night.
“She was hiding in a drain ditch, and I took her somewhere safe,” she recalled. “That’s when I said, ‘We have got to be where these victims are. We cannot be in one location and expect everybody to come look for us for help. That’s when our big outreach program started.”
She notes that there have been a lot of supporters who have helped Rose Advocates expand to meet the growing needs of the community. These have included donation of office space and utilities in each county they now serve.
“The city of Payette wrote a grant for us to get our shelter. Without them, there’s no way that could have happened.”
Their shelter has been in service for 10 years. She said she hopes for Rose Advocates to eventually help build affordable housing, noting that rent prices have her wondering how people can afford them.
For Larsen, part of working to ensuring Vasquez has the tools she needs for success includes helping her brace for future economic uncertainty.
“The sad part of it is the ... last grant year, we [saw our budget] cut over $100,000 because cuts are starting to happen,” she said, noting the present grant year has not seen as bad a cut. “Next year … we’ll have to face a huge cut again, and possibly the year after that. It’ll be tough, but you know what? We’ve gone through tough times before and we’ve made it work. And I think our new executive director will work hard to continue that.”
She also stated that Rose Advocates is having to handle a high load of work with a low number of staff, having reduced its staff from 15 to nine. To help out, Larsen said she plans to stick around for a year to assist Vasquez with the transition, including grant writing. She plans to travel with friends to Florida to visit Margaritaville.
She expressed gratitude to her family and in particular her husband, as well as local law enforcement, county commissioners, city officials and school district officials for their support throughout her career.
Vasquez comes to the executive director’s chair with 12 years of advocacy experience, serving as assistant to Larsen.
“She knows the communities, they know her. She’s going to continue to do the good work, and her staff.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.