Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivering 1,000 books in Malheur & Payette counties

Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community is pictured with John Breidenbach of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Sherri Hironaka of Friends of the Ontario Library on May 16, alongside a cutout of Dolly Parton.
ONTARIO — One-fourth of children under the age of five will receive books through the mail in the Western Treasure Valley.
The ambitious goal of sending 1,000 books in one month has been met, according to a news release. In June, over 1,000 books will be mailed directly to children living in Malheur and Payette Counties.
In 2020, Four Rivers Healthy Community became the sponsoring affiliate organization of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in order to expand the work initiated by the Friends of the Ontario Library to include all children in Malheur and Payette counties. The next, even more ambitious, goal is to deliver books to 2,000 children each month.
According to Sherri Hironaka, a Friends of the Library board member and local volunteer for the DPIL program, “When the Friends of the Library started this project, we were hoping to get 100 children registered. When we started talking about serving 1000 children, I’ll admit I was skeptical. So, I am especially delighted to have been wrong and will do all I can to help our local affiliate grow the program to whatever goal is set.”
To sign up your child to receive books, visit imaginationlibrary.com. If you would like to make a donation to support the program, visit 4rhc.org/dpil.org or phone Kelly Poe at (208) 230-0648.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted well over 172 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.
The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream.
The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.