NYSSA — On Nov. 1, Dollar General opened a new location at 601 Main Street in Nyssa.
The new store will provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
The location includes the Dollar General's new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
In a news release Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said, “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Nyssa store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”
In June of this year, crews tore down a building at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20-26 and Oregon Highway 201 in the city of Nyssa.
The property where the store now resides used to have a pizza parlor, a grocery store and was used by the Nyssa School District which was used for classrooms after a fire in 1974, along with an auto parts store and a sandwich shop.
Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The news release also said with the opening of the Nyssa store, there was an opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs can visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General plans to hire six to 10 people for the Nyssa location, depending on the individual needs of the store.
The company said that it provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
Interested candidates apply for available positions at https://bit.ly/3Db70RX.
Dollar General also plans to open a location in the city of Vale.
The new store will be located at the intersection of Washington Street West (U.S. Highway 20, westbound) and Holland Street North, facing Washington.
The size of the Vale store is expected to be 9,100 square feet.
The Argus is in contact with the Dollar General corporate office to see when the Vale location will open.
