VALE — A new Dollar General store has opened in Vale at 361 Washington Street W.
The store will provide local residents with household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more, according to a news release from its corporate headquarters.
Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development said “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Vale store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” and that they, “look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
The new store has a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, along with a an expanded party preparation selection.
To commemorate the opening of the new Vale location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
With the opening of the Vale store, their will be an opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General plans to employ six to 10 people for the Vale location, depending on the individual needs of the store.
