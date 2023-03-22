Dollar General now open in Ontario

The newly constructed Ontario Dollar General store, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. In announcing the new store, Dollar General officials stated that the company’s Dollar General Literacy Foundation will donate 100 new books to a local elementary school.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — In a March 13 news release, Dollar General Stores announced the opening of its new Ontario store at 2079 S.W. 4th Ave. Housed in a newly constructed building, the store offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items among others.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Ontario store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”



