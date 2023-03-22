Dollar General now open in Ontario

The newly constructed Ontario Dollar General store, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. In announcing the new store, Dollar General officials stated that the company’sDollar General Literacy Foundation will donate 100 new books to a local elementary school.
ONTARIO — In a March 13 news release, Dollar General Stores announced the opening of its new Ontario store at 2079 S.W. 4th Ave. Housed in a newly constructed building, the store offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items among others.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Ontario store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of the new store, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. It maintains a partnership with the Kellogg Company, with the two entities donating more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.
“The addition of the Ontario store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants,” the release states. “Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.”
