SALEM — On Oct. 1, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed lawsuits against Yamhill and Harney counties, asking circuit court judges in those counties to order that state gun safety laws remain fully in force and fully enforceable, according to a news release from her office.
The lawsuits are in response to the adoption of ordinances in these counties that seek to nullify new statewide gun safety laws, and provide that responsible officials who enforce the state’s duly-enacted laws can be prosecuted or subjected to private lawsuits, according to Rosenblum.
It is worth noting that Malheur County Court in 2015 passed a similar resolution to protect Second Amendment Rights, followed by neighboring Baker County in 2018.
In 2020, the Nyssa City Council did the same for its city.
While she didn’t state anything about other municipalities, Rosenblum acknowledged that other county commissions have enacted “similar illegal ordinances.” She said she is hopeful the lawsuits will “send the message that we are prepared to preserve the rule of law across our state.”
“Gun safety laws exist to help keep guns out of dangerous hands and keep people safe. A county commission simply doesn’t get to override state law in this way,” said Rosenblum. “No officials should be frightened out of properly doing their job by the threat of illegitimate criminal charges or bogus lawsuits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.