ONTARIO
The Oregon Department of Justice on Wednesday denied a petition filed by The Argus Observer on Aug. 17 to overturn a denial of a public records request from the Oregon Department of Corrections regarding video footage from inside SRCI. The footage was first sought from Snake River Correctional Institution by The Argus Observer on July 21. It is regarding correctional officers not wearing face coverings while in close proximity to inmates, despite Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate to do so, as well as DOC’s requirements for its staff to observe those rules.
The newspaper’s request for footage followed multiple complaints from inmates, their loved ones and an anonymous person who works at the facility, who all say correctional officers were not taking the issue seriously. In addition, correctional officers had been seen in uniform at local businesses in Ontario not following social distancing measures after the entire facility was put on quarantine due to an outbreak among inmates, as well as staff.
The newspaper sought 10 hours of footage from randomly selected times from both the minimum and maximum facilities. This was not to determine who individually was not wearing a mask. Rather, it was to determine whether there was gross negligence by correctional officers that was contributing to the spread of the virus within SRCI, as repeatedly reported to the newspaper.
Several reasons were cited by the DOJ for its denial of The Argus Observer’s petition, including, first and foremost, the previous admission from Oregon DOC that after its own review of video footage it acknowledged to the newspaper that staff were observed not complying with the department’s policy to wear face coverings if unable to maintain 6-feet of physical distance between themselves and others. Oregon DOC stated that upon the newspaper’s request it did it’s own review of its records to “acknowledge the public’s interest in seeking information about staff compliance … during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
When later conferring with the Department of Justice about the request, Michelle Dodson, ODOC records officer, told the Department of Justice that the public interest was “marginal” when compared to “the confidentiality of ODOC security footage.”
Also cited by the DOJ was that “the public interest in confidentiality will clearly outweigh the public interest in disclosure.”
In the newspaper’s petition with the DOJ, it was argued that technology existed that could be used by Oregon DOC to mitigate privacy and security concerns by obscuring sensitive information. That too, was denied on the grounds that “disclosure would reveal security measures and potential weaknesses in those measures,” such as camera coverage and resolution.
ODOC says video footage in its facilities “serves a vital role in ODOC’s ability to supervise inmates” for safety reason, and that if the video were released, “it could ultimately be used to allow inmates to avoid surveillance, thus prejudicing ODOC’s ability to carry out its functions … .”
According to the Department of Justice’s response to the newspaper’s petition, ODOC has informed the DOJ “that there is no meaningful way to obscure those security measures and limitations from the recordings.”
Nowhere in the DOJ’s letter denying the petition for footage did it indicate that the footage was subsequently reviewed by the Department of Justice to confirm Oregon DOC’s finding that it could not be redacted.
With ODOC admitting footage existed of noncompliance, and maintaining that releasing such footage would potentially compromise the safety of SRCI, along with its inmates and staff and facilities, the DOJ states that the public interest “is diminished.”
A second request for another 10 hours of random video footage was filed on Aug. 17. Footage requested was from July 31 to Aug. 14, after SRCI alleged marked changes were made following the newspaper’s initial request, including an inspection by the DOC’s Infection Prevention Team.
Oregon DOC acknowledged the request on Aug. 21, but still has not responded.
The newspaper plans to continue its pursuit of both public records requested.
