ONTARIO — A court case tied to missing evidence from Ontario Police Department’s evidence room has finally wrapped up, with a sergeant having been convicted of two Class A misdemeanors, which will prevent him from being employed as a law enforcement officer in Oregon or elsewhere, according to court records. Along with that, comes 100 hours of community service and more than $4,000 in restitution to the city.

Grimaldo voluntarily surrendered his certification through Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.



