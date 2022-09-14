Studying outside in the snow

An Idaho Snow Survey site in Squaw Flat, as seen in this photo provided in December of 2020. Mark Robertson, a snow data manager for the survey, maintains data at sites such as this to help forecast water supplies for the months ahead. This geographic landmark was not on the list of recently changed names of 650 federal locations enacted by Department of the Interior.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Robertson

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those who have maps of locations in the U.S. which feature landmarks with the word "squaw," may want to know that nearly 650 were recently changed including many in the local region. Of the nearly 650 geographic features in the nation that have been renamed, there are 53 in Oregon and 71 in Idaho.

In accordance with the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Order 3404, issued Nov. 19, 2021, the word has been removed from all federal landmarks and places, including waterways.



