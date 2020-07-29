BAKER CITY — Police are investigating a dogknapping in Baker City that occurred on July 19, and anyone who knows where the missing Chihuahua/wire hair terrier mix might be is asked to report it to the sheriff’s office.
The man who took the dog has been identified and is facing multiple charges in the alleged dognapping, including theft in the first degree, criminal trespass and animal abandonment.
According to a news release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs owner notified them that her 6-month-old dog, Kobe, was not in her yard when she returned home on July 19. Police say a neighbor reported seeing a man in a dark-colored SUV enter the yard in the 100 block of Foothill Drive and take the dog.
Following an investigation, police identified Clayton Carver Hickman, 18, of Baker City as the suspect. Hickman, who previously resided in an outbuilding on the property, told investigators that he picked up the dog and took it for a ride, alleging it jumped out of the vehicle near the Quail Ridge Golf Course. He also provided law enforcement officials other locations the dog may be.
Following their interview with Hickman, deputies cited him. The case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office and will now proceed to a grand jury or preliminary hearing where the number of charges will be finalized.
