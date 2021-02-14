DOGAMI may split; Sen. Lynn Findley says move might have adverse impact on Vale gold mine

VALE
The Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, more commonly known by its acronym DOGAMI, has become more familiar in Malheur County in the past few years with the ongoing process by Paramount Gold Nevada to obtain a permit to operate a gold mine on Grassy Mountain.
DOGAMI is the lead agency in the consolidated permit process, which involves all state agencies that have a stake in issuing a permit on a particular aspect of the project, such as water quality.
The agency has two primary programs — the Geological Survey and Services program and Mined Land Regulation and Reclamation program, which oversee mineral exploration, removal, processing and reclamation, according to a report by by Legislative Fiscal Office.
Because of financial issues with both programs, the agency was put on a one-year budget for 2019 and then again in 2020, while the governor’s office drew up a legislative-ordered strategic plan.
The agency was left intact for the 2019-2021 biennium, but for 2021-2023, the governor is proposing one-year of lower funding, and then abolishing it, moving the mineral program in its entirety to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The Fiscal Office did note that a fee increase approved by the Oregon Legislature in 2020 provided the mineral program with enough money to avoid layoff and maintain existing business operations, while eliminating a backlog of permits. However, the agency was short of meeting a mine inspection schedule.
The Fiscal Office also noted in its budget review of DOGAMI, that it is overseeing the chemical mine permitting process at Grassy Mountain, which will continue and in December the Emergency Board added the position of mining process coordinator, which is also like to continue.
In an email to the newspaper, Sen. Lynn Findley said he believes a split of DOGAMI could have an adverse impact on the timeliness for the permitting of the gold mine.
“I am exploring all options to ensure the actions of the state in providing a timely review of the permit are met,” he wrote.
