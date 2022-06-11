ONTARIO — Today, marks the 139th anniversary of the founding of the city of Ontario. Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is expected to make a statement about it at the opening of inaugural sprint jet boat races at the former Ontario Municipal Golf Course on Saturday morning. Additionally, the city posted a notification about the anniversary on its Facebook page, which follows.
“On June 11, 1883, four prominent local entrepreneurs founded the City of Ontario. They were James Virtue, William Morfitt, Mary Richardson, and Daniel Smith. James Virtue was a gold miner and banker in Baker City. William Morfitt and Mary Richardson both operated general merchandise stores in then Malheur City. Daniel Smith was a lumberman in the mountains surrounding Baker City. They each shared a vision for the area and came together to claim four adjoining sections of land to create a town.
“William Morfitt surveyed the land and James Virtue deeded part of his claim to establish a train station where the train depot now sits. It is believed that James Virtue was given the honor to name the city after his home province of Ontario, Canada. The following year on October 15, 1884, the original Townsite of Ontario was recorded, and that date is celebrated as the City of Ontario’s birthday.”
The city cites local historian Gary Fugate’s project for the Malheur Historical Society, “Mary Richardson - Ontario’s founder” for the information, as well as the Oregon Encyclopedia.
“It is important to take the time to recognize our founders and to appreciate their vision for the town we now have today,” reads the notification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.