‘Do not want to see this day come’

FRUITLAND — “If we could have dammed the Snake River, we would have.”
Those were the words of Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff on Friday afternoon at a news conference regarding missing child, Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan. July 27 will mark 1 year since the child was last seen in his Fruitland neighborhood.
Surrounded by partners in law enforcement as well as members of Michael’s family, including his parents Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan, their daughter, “Bug,” and Michael’s grandfather, Bob, in front of the Fruitland City Hall, the chief provided a recap of what happened nearly a year ago and shared new information.
Following Michael’s disappearance, police sent out alerts to the public and law enforcement through a variety of resources. Additionally, extensive searches were conducted in the hours, days and weeks that followed on 200 residential homes and properties and more than 3,000 acres of farm ground and waterways in the city and surrounding areas.
Work continues daily for the department, which includes meetings and investigations, he said.
“Every day is an anniversary of the disappearance of Michael,” Huff said. “our investigation remains intense and strong.”
In addition to countless searches done that were consensual, Huff says that there have been 27 search warrants served and more are being written.
Special investigators from both Idaho State Police and the FBI remain assigned to the case.
Huff said recent leads led to the searching of more acreage conducted by Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue with K-9 units. While those didn’t pan out, he expressed his gratitude that the team has been available “at a moment’s notice.” Further, he said it is expected for that the number of acres searched will continue to grow.
There have been 1,000 leads with many, but not all, being cleared. Huff noted that it requires ample time to work each of those through to conclusion.
He urges the public to call in any tips, saying, “no tidbit of information is either too benign or too obscure.”
“We believe someone will provide information,” he said.
Window of time he went missing is smaller than initially thought
After having worked through so many tips to establish a timeline when Michael went missing, it is now believed the window of time he disappeared in is smaller. The chief said it is thought to be 6:40 and to 7 p.m. that night.
At one point, police were seeking to identify two vehicles and two pedestrians that were seen near that timeline. They have investigated and identified the blue Dodge Avenger and a jogger “to the end.” However, there is still more to be known about the white 2016-18 model Honda Pilot leaving that area at about the same time and a man who was seen walking through the splash pad at Crestview Park.
It is believed the vehicle belongs to a resident, though that still hasn’t been cleared. The man has not come forward and not been identified. He is described as a white adult in his late 20s to early 30s, who was seen in black shorts, a white T-shirt with cutoff sleeves, dark color shoes and a hat. However, Huff made it “perfectly clear, he is not a suspect.” The police need to talk to him to complete the timeline. Huff said he planned to release a photo of that person on Fruitland Police Department’s Facebook page later that day.
As a multifaceted investigation, multiple leads are being worked on at the same time.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, I’m hopeful we’ll find the answers,” Huff said. “As members of the community, we agonize with the family.”
‘Monkey’ and Homeward Bound
A new goal with Homeward Bound was announced by the chief, as well. He explained that the organization was launched by a former patrol member of the Washington State Police. The goal: get larger images of missing people showcased around the nation. The way: on the sides of semi trailers traveling across the country.
As such, Idaho State Police is partnering with the department to get Michael’s image and information hauled across the country. The hope is that it will bring new leads and that there will be an unveiling at Fruitland Police Department near the end of August.
The reward fund to bring Michael home is currently $52,992 and it will remain in place “until Michael Comes Home,” Huff said.
He then asked that the community continue to pray for Michael and strength for his family, who continue to cooperate with law enforcement.
Unable to reveal much more about the investigation, Huff said there were “multiple persons of interest.” However, he noted that officials began to lean toward abduction rather than wandering off after weeks of multiple searches by professionals that turned up nothing.
“Still, there are no absolutes,” Huff said.
A plan for Smalltown, USA
In a phone interview ahead of the press conference, Huff said all law enforcement partners, including local, state and national are still working with Fruitland Police Department on the case on a daily basis.
“We eat, we breathe this case,” he said.
Asked whether it has taken a toll on any of his staff, Huff said he was proud to report that he hasn’t lost a single member of his team due to the case.
“We’re really good at lifting each other up and keeping each other focused,” he said, noting that the work continues.
This includes bringing in experts to help review data that has been gathered and, in some cases, is still being gathered.
If he could go back, Huff wouldn’t change the way they initially responded to the call. However, he said without a doubt he and his staff are “very, very sensitive anytime a call comes in of a child where he or she is not supposed to be.”
And their heart drops when they hear it, even though calls like those happen on a regular basis. However, they are usually quickly resolved with the missing child being found with one parent or family friend or a close friend.
Once Michael’s case finally wraps up — which the chief says is on his bucket list before he retires — he aims to put together a plan for these types of situations, particularly for rural areas. He noted there are templates from many national agencies, with good information.
“But it seems to me that for Smalltown, USA, some stuff may be different. I’d like to look at that and help partners in the local area put together a response plan to help,” Huff said.
He is hopeful some agencies “can glean from whatever our experiences have been.”
If not for the support of those law enforcement partners and many others it would have been a struggle for Fruitland Police to manage alone, Huff said. He also noted those resources, including ISP and the FBI have “been wonderful” additions to helping with the extensive caseload.
In an email ahead of the press conference, Neal expressed appreciation for all those involved in the search for Michael.
“Our family is grateful for the ongoing efforts of law-enforcement as well as the continued support of multiple agencies and community resources in the search for Michael. We do not want to see this day come,” she said of the case reaching its year mark. “We want him home now. We pray every day that those who know where Michael is have the courage and strength to do the right thing and help bring our baby home.”
