DMV appointments available in eastern Oregon

As Driver and Motor Vehicle Services catches up with a COVID-19 backlog, more appointment slots are becoming available at many offices in Eastern Oregon.
In addition, DMV now has more services available by appointment such vehicle title transfers. Please check OregonDMV.com or DMV2U.Oregon.gov to find out the best option to get your DMV service now.
These offices frequently have appointment times available within a week or less:
• Baker City
• Burns
• Hermiston
• John Day
• La Grande
• Milton-Freewater
• Ontario
• Pendleton
The appointment scheduler at DMV2U.Oregon.gov will guide you through the steps of choosing the right appointment type, as well as your preferred time and location. Remember to bring all the documents you need for your appointment.
If you are choosing the Real ID option for your driver license or ID card, make sure you have the required documents by using our checklist tool at Oregon.gov/RealID. You will need more ID than a standard driver license for domestic air travel starting in October 2021.
When you go to DMV for your appointment, please wear your face mask and follow safe-distance practices during your visit. And with winter approaching, be sure to check TripCheck.com for road and weather conditions before you travel.
Many common services are available online or by mail, such as replacing a lost or damaged driver license or ID card. Find out what’s available now at OregonDMV.com or DMV2U.Oregon.gov.
As DMV recovers from a lengthy closure for COVID-19 last spring, more types of appointments are becoming available, including drive tests this fall.
DMV is hiring and training more staff for its busy field offices and phone centers to better serve you. In the meantime, please be patient with call center wait times that are longer than normal due to high call volumes.
