ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation District is looking for community feedback regarding what the reopening of the Ontario Aquatic Center would look like.
During a meeting of the Recreation District’s Pool Committee on Wednesday night, representatives from Design West Architects walked the committee through the five options that were put together for what the future Ontario Aquatic Center could look like.
The options that Design West came up ranged in cost from $2.5 million to $4.2 million, and were generally in one of two categories: outdoor or indoor.
Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda said the district is able to commit about $300,00 per year to the aquatic center and is currently on pace to having about $700,000 saved up by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to put toward reopening the pool.
The outdoor options, of which there are two, are the cheapest overall; they range from $2.5 million to $3.1 million. In both options, the roof and exterior walls would be demolished and the pilasters and beams would be refinished while newly exposed walls would be insulated to outdoor code.
One of the outdoor options also includes a design component that creates a direct line of sight and physical access between the pool and the Ontario Splash Park.
“The splash pad is a beacon for the future,” pool committee member Shawna Peterson said as the committee went through the plans.
To add to the outdoor options, pool committee member Lisa Reeser asked Design West’s Chris Vondemkamp if they could make a sixth option, which would include full removal of the pilasters and the beams, leaving only the pool in the existing area.
Design West’s Bill Hamlin added that it might be a good idea to remove the beams, as having them there could be restricting in the future if the plan was to convert from an outdoor to an indoor pool.
The biggest negative, according to Design West, is that the outdoor pool would not be operational year-round.
For year-round pool use, the Pool Committee would need to seek the indoor options. There are three options for the indoor pool, all of which give the pool the ability to operate both in an outdoor and indoor capacity:
• Demolishing the existing roof, refinishing the pilasters and beams and fitting a temporary structure.
• Demolishing the existing roof, refinishing the pilasters and beams and fitting an inflated dome to enclose the pool.
• Renovation of the roof and the skylights, removal of portions of the exterior walls and fitting the openings with a skirting system.
According to the Design West plan, the first option would likely need a tensioned fabric structure (one that will need to be custom made) as one that’s not made in that capacity would struggle with the air pressure in the building. According to Vondemkamp, a pool space requires negative air pressure to prevent overly humid and chemical-filled air from moving around the building. and air-inflated structure would require positive air pressure to support its weight.
In the case of the inflated dome, Design West said it was an option, but it would be hard to do, as it would likely affect the space around the pool, making it not to code.
“An inflated dome within the remaining structure will infringe on the minimum width of the pool deck and should not be considered,” the option from Vondemkamp states.
One issue with the indoor options that were presented, he said, is that the temporary structures will lead to high energy costs as they will lose heat during the cold months.
The indoor options do not include any work on locker rooms, restrooms or the lobby area, which would have to be renovated in a future project.
In all of the options that were submitted to the Recreation District, $1.3 million is estimated for “basic renovations and repairs” to the existing pool. This includes items like new piping and sealing cracks.
A complete replacement of the current pool would cost up to $1.65 million, Vondenkamp said.
Hamlin said that if the Recreation District is able to decide on what it wants and gets the funding in line, the construction could take between one to two years to complete, depending on what season the work starts.
Having to build structures would add to that timeline, but Hamlin said the change would be “nothing dramatic.”
The next meeting of the Ontario Recreation District’s Pool Committee will be on July 30 at 7 p.m. in the district office. At that meeting, the group will schedule and plan out a community forum to discuss further pool details with the community.
Also in the planning phase is having members of the pool committee work to find people in the community who can help with fundraising and grant writing opportunities. Maeda said it’s going to be difficult to find fundraising opportunities now due to the pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Ontario Recreation District did already receive a grant for between $1,500 and $1,800 in paint from True Value.
