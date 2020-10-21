FRUITLAND
On Tuesday, Fruitland School District posted the minutes from the September meeting of its Board of Trustees. In the meeting, which took place on Sept. 14, was the first round of building reports for the 2020-21 school year, and for the second year in a row Fruitland School District is seeing a drop in enrollment.
Between the elementary, middle and high schools, Fruitland School District is reporting 1,606 students from the September meeting. This is down from 1,666 in the September meeting in 2019 and 1,777 in 2018.
For Fruitland School District, a drop brings some concern, as enrollment numbers led to a reduction in force of six certified instructional positions in June.
The cut followed a change in the school district’s budget. According to then Superintendent Teresa Fabricius, the General Fund for the district was $11,940,198 in the 2019-20 school year. That fund is dropping by more than $1.7 million. It will be $10,174,922 in the 2020-21 school year, Fabricius said.
According to Fabricius, the drop in enrollment at Fruitland Elementary School was the biggest reason for the reduction in force. In the September minutes from the district, enrollment at Fruitland Elementary School has gone from 680 in 2018 to 576 in 2019 and 556 in 2020. With the 2019-20 school year also brought the opening of a new charter school in Fruitland. Treasure Valley Classical Academy opened its doors in the fall as a K-6 school with an enrollment of over 300 students. The school plans on expanding by one grade per year until it becomes a full K-12.
Treasure Valley Classical Academy is housed in the Fruitland Olde School, which is just a couple streets over from Fruitland High School.
In the same time frame (the 2018-2019 school year and the 2019-2020 school year) Payette Primary School increased enrollment from 471 to 484 students. Westside Elementary School dropped enrollment from 253 to 240 students. New Plymouth Elementary School dropped enrollment from 445 to 434.
Other schools are seeing a drop in elementary enrollment. This change comes as COVID-19 has seen a lot of students opting for online learning options, but also a near universal reduction in kindergarten numbers.
Fruitland’s reduction of 576 in 2019 to 556 in 2020 can be linked to a small kindergarten class: 101 kindergarteners is the lowest reported in the previous five years, down 20 from the previous year.
The reduction in kindergarten is something that many schools have seen, including Ontario, Nyssa and Vale School Districts in Oregon, as many parents are opting to either homeschool their young students or hold back the students a year to enter kindergarten in the 21-22 school year.
While the elementary numbers are down, Fruitland High School is still reporting numbers higher than in years past. Fruitland High School is up to 530 students, which is down from 532 at last year’s meeting but still well up from 492 in September 2016.
