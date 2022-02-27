ONTARIO — Ontario High School is looking to hire a new principal, and a job posting on the district’s website for the position is set to expire Monday.
The newspaper checked in with the district about whether OHS Principal Jodi Elizondo would be staying on with the district and learned that a new position has been carved out which she will move into.
According to an email on Feb. 24 from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator, “Elizondo will transition to a new position within the district once the 21-22 school year comes to a close for students.” Smith said the district “will utilize her strong writing skills and organizational leadership to head a [new] grants and initiatives position.”
She said the “new position would dedicate a full-time employee that could devote time to procuring grants and monitoring the implementation of district curriculums that would elevate and expand instructional and educational opportunities.”
Smith said, that Elizondo will start in her new position on July 1.
She said that the district has been planning for this new position as officials, “felt the need during the continual changes and [the] multitude of grant opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on education.”
The newspaper asked how much Elizondo’s salary would be, and where the district was getting the money to pay the new position.
Smith responded by email on Feb. 25 and said, that Elizondo would make $117,464 per year, saying that it was slightly less than she would be making as principal.
Smith said part of Elizondo’s salary will be paid with monies received from the Student Success Act.
The Act was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019 and is supposed to devote $2 billion every two years to education. The measure is paid for with a .057% tax on gross receipts for businesses with $1 million or more in sales.
Smith said that the grants and initiatives position was funded for the 21-22 school year but that the district delayed filling the position until the 22-23 school year.
Pat of this, she said, was “due to delays incurred by COVID-19,” which postponed the district’s expenditures of Student Success those funds.
Smith also said, “It is likely that the district will feather other funding sources into this position as we have been able to free up some General Fund dollars by strategically utilizing grants.” Smith added that the new position “will only allow us to better streamline the acquisition of dollars for the District and our students.”
Smith said Elizondo “has been a strong part of the Ontario School District family for almost 10 years, serving her last six at the helm of OHS,” and “under her leadership, OHS staff have raised and sustained the graduation rate by nearly 10% to a current 91.23%, (also raising graduation rate for most subgroups).”
Smith said, as principal, Elizondo and her “team developed the Transition Center for students who have graduated and have special needs to learn job and life skills,” and “brought in several new positions: migrant graduation specialist, math coach, as well as a wellness counselor,” and added three career and technical education programs and a phlebotomy program.
As of Thursday, Smith said the district had received four applications. All but one are from the Treasure Valley area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.