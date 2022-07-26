Purchase Access

ONTARIO — The Ontario Community Recreation Center project, formerly referred to as the Ontario pool project, is continuing through the various phases of design and construction to renovate the Ontario pool, tennis courts, skate park and building where the community peer center will be located.

The future Ontario Community Recreation Center, currently known as the Ontario Aquatic Center, will incorporate an array of recreational activities for both adults and children.



