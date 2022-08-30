Crews work to complete a walking path around Alameda Elementary on the afternoon of Aug. 25. The path was part of a grant-funded project that is putting walking paths and outdoor PE equipment at each of the elementary schools in the Ontario School District.
ONTARIO — Crews were hard at work on Aug. 25 at Alameda Elementary School in Ontario.
The Argus reached out to Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator, with Ontario School District to find more about the project that was keeping crews busy.
Smith gave a snapshot of what was happening at the school in an email received on Aug. 29, explaining that this is part of the district’s goal to have walking paths and outdoor PE equipment at all elementary schools.
“Each path is 1/4 mile, like a standard track (with Pioneer as an exception, it is slightly shorter than 1/4 mile),” she said.
Smith said the project was funded through state Student Investment Account monies. The non-competitive grants are available to all school districts and eligible charter schools in Oregon, she said.
She said that “$500,000 worth of equipment and trails” were made possible by the funding and that each of the walking paths if not already complete, should be soon.
Smith also reminded community members that the walking paths and equipment are not open for public use during school hours. However, “we welcome public use when school is not in session.”
The part of the project, according to Smith, is to supply additional grass around the walking paths.
Smith said district staff were grateful for Steve’s Backhoe Service and Durham Gravel Works for their help with the projects.
