Four Rivers Cultural Center is known in the Western Treasure Valley for its festive annual holiday light display, each year bringing something new and different.
Cultural Center Executive Director Matt Stringer caught up with the Argus to explain a bit more about this local tradition.
He said that this year’s display will be the seventh time the Center has rolled out bright decor for the community to enjoy and that it takes approximately 300 hours and is composed of approximately 60,000 lights.
Stringer said that the person behind all of the yuletide creativity is Martin Mendoza, Marketing and Development Manager at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Mendoza, according to Stringer, is the person to go to with “technical stuff.”
What’s new?
“Sixteen snowflakes to cover up more space on the building,” replied Mendoza as to what is different from last year.
“It’s like trying to decorate a factory for Christmas, you know?” added Stringer with a laugh.
Both Stringer and Mendoza wanted to let the community know about something they may not have realized in watching the display. Not only are the lights synchronized to the rhythm of the music, the images being shown match up to the songs’ lyrics themselves.
The programming of this display is the work of Mendoza who said that the songs chosen to play are not all Christmas music, but there are some pop songs thrown in as well, including artists like BTS and Taylor Swift.
Join in the fun!
Not able to invite the public in for a holiday event, the Four Rivers Cultural Center is putting on a light show outdoors from now through Dec. 31
The Christmas Spirit & Light Show can be enjoyed from one’s vehicle as they drive by or park in one of the spaces. People can add to the experience by tuning into FM station 93.5 and listen to accompanying music.
To add to the festivities, individuals or families are invited to take a picture of themselves in front of the light show and upload the photo with the hashtag #FRCC #GettingintheSpirit. Participants who like and tag the site will have an opportunity to win one of five prizes, which can be seen on the center’s webpage.
Winners will be announced on the webpage Dec. 22.
Also, a limited number of holiday gifts bags will be available at the show.
