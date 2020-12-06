Dispensary update

Cannabis & Glass is one of the newest dispensaries to open in Ontario. Workers were still finishing up the exterior in this photo taken earlier this week.

 

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Two dispensaries will be opening soon in Ontario – Cannabis & Glass and The Bud House. The opening dates of these new shops are unspecified as of Friday afternoon, according to an email from Dan Cummings, director of Ontario Community Development.

When the two new dispensaries open, the total operating in the city will be eight as of July of 2019 with the most recent, Treasure Valley Cannabis Company having opened its doors in October.

Cummings said that Cannabis & Glass is wanting to open soon, however they “still have somethings to complete” and so he could not say for sure when an opening date would be.

As for The Bud House, Cummings said that representatives have not submitted paperwork for their city license yet or “called for a final inspection” so that opening may be even further out yet.

“No for sure answer to give yet,” wrote Cummings.

