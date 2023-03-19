Discrepancy amounts to $700K-plus grant for city park

This screenshot from Google Maps shows Lions Park, in the 700 block of Park Avenue in Nyssa. City officials just found out that an error in the scoring for a $700,000-plus grant it had been denied for through Oregon Parks and Recreation in 2022 will work out in their favor. When city officials pointed it out, the state agency moved the city to the front of the line for the next round of grant funding.

NYSSA — A scoring discrepancy recently discovered by an engineer for the city of Nyssa resulted in a $700,000-plus grant win to improve a city park. The city was originally denied for a round of funding in 2022 based on that error.

“Thank God for a great engineer,” said Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret during a phone interview on Wednesday morning.



