Discrepancy amounts to $700K-plus grant for city park

This screenshot from Google Maps shows Lions Park, in the 700 block of Park Avenue in Nyssa. City officials just found out that an error in the scoring for a $700,000-plus grant it had been denied for through Oregon Parks and Recreation in 2022 will work out in their favor. When city officials pointed it out, the state agency moved the city to the front of the line for the next round of grant funding.
NYSSA — A scoring discrepancy recently discovered by an engineer for the city of Nyssa resulted in a $700,000-plus grant win to improve a city park. The city was originally denied for a round of funding in 2022 based on that error.
“Thank God for a great engineer,” said Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret during a phone interview on Wednesday morning.
He said the city had went out for grant funding through Oregon Parks and Recreation in 2022 but were not successful. Maret thought for certain the city would have been awarded funding to fix up Lions Park, which he says has “absolutely nothing in it but a busted-up pool.”
The city manager was able to deliver the good news to the Nyssa City Council during its regular meeting on March 14.
Maret sought the help of District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. They assisted city officials in getting a copy of the scoring to see “what to do differently to score higher next time,” according to the city manager.
There was one area where the city’s score was “extremely low,” earning a 2, which didn’t reflect the other scores.
“We got a hold of Parks and Rec, and they discovered they had made a mistake,” Maret said. “It should have been a 20.”
When calculated with what the score should have been, “we were entitled to a grant.”
However, the state already doled out funds for that period and nothing can be done until the next cycle. However, Maret said he has been told that when that time comes, the city will not have to apply, instead being first in line to receive the funding it should have received last year.
The total project is $900,000 and the city of Nyssa will be providing a 20% match, with the state picking up $720,000.
The improvement was on the city’s master parks plan, which it received a $20,000 grant for to put together. When they went out for the grant, they focused on the one in most need.
“And that was Lions,” Maret said. “We are really proud of this.”
He said that the City Council and Parks Committee had put hours and time into the plan and that it will be exciting to get something the city has never had: a splash pad. It will be similar to the one at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell where everyone can “get in, get wet and have fun,” he said.
In addition, the grant will pay for a new gazebo, ADA bathrooms, ADA compliant playground equipment, a pathway around the park and a couple of soccer fields that won’t be regulation, but will “be good to practice on.”
Maret said the funds will totally revamp Lions Park “from nothing into something that everyone can enjoy.”
He expects it will be fall when the grant funding is released to the city. With that, the hope is to break ground “as soon as we can in 2024.” Maret said it is hoped the work will be completed by fall of 2024, though noted it may be 2025 before the splash park gets used, depending on how late in the year construction goes.
The $20,000 for playground equipment the city had set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds for, will now go toward South Park, he said. Officials had planned to put new equipment in Lions Park, but changed their mind after learning of the grant.
Maret expressed satisfaction about the large parks grant.
“It has been my drive since I’ve been in this chair to give something back to the community instead of take, take, take,” he said. “One of the biggest goals is these parks, so people can come have fun and want to be there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.