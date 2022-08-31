Dollar General opens up shop in Weiser

The new Dollar General store in Weiser, as pictured Tuesday. As part of its grand opening, Dollar General officials plan to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

WEISER — Discount shoppers have a new option in Weiser, with the opening of Dollar General’s new store at 1430 E. Sixth St. The grand opening was announced in a news release obtained by the newspaper on Monday.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Weiser store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”



