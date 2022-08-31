WEISER — Discount shoppers have a new option in Weiser, with the opening of Dollar General’s new store at 1430 E. Sixth St. The grand opening was announced in a news release obtained by the newspaper on Monday.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Weiser store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
According to the release, company officials plan to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, as part of a partnership with the Kellogg Company to donate 60,000 books across the country in 2022.
“[Dollar General] strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” the release reads. “The addition of the Weiser store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visitwww.dgliteracy.com
