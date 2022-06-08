VALE — Craig Geddes' departure from his position at the helm of Malheur County’s Environmental Health Department will not impact his position on the Ontario School Board. While he is taking a position elsewhere, he isn't relocating for it.
That was an update provided over the phone by Geddes on Wednesday morning, shortly after a Malheur County Court meeting in which members of the governing body accepted his letter of resignation. After working with the county for 11 years, Geddes’ last day as executive director for Environmental Health will be July 14.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the community,” he told the newspaper.
He especially enjoyed the restaurant inspection and licensing work he performed, as well as working with the community and his colleagues within the county.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the local area, the county established a task force which Geddes served on.
“I am really proud of the work we did on the COVID-19 task force over the pandemic. There was a lot of good work done, not just by me, but by the group of people we put together,” he said. “We did a lot of good things, including vaccine clinics and testing sites that, frankly, a lot of other counties did not do.”
Geddes said the department is in “pretty good shape,” saying those remaining “need to continue with what we’ve already built.” The department has three full-time people and a part-time landfill attendant.
In his resignation letter, Geddes noted that he wanted to make the transition as smooth as possible for the county and staff.
He urged the court to appoint Planning Department Director Eric Evans as interim director for the Environmental Health Department, citing reasons it would work for the county and staff. This included state requirements that work be conducted by a licensed Registered Environmental Health Specialist, with Evans being the only other person fully licensed. Furthermore, a licensed supervisor is required for the trainee Jessica Alexander to conduct her duties. Lastly, Geddes stated that Evans has worked for the office in the past and still has in-depth knowledge of the programs and technical aspects of the job.
With the departure more than a month away, no decision was made by the court on appointing an interim. However, Kim Ross, administrator for the court, said they aim to get the vacancy posted as soon as possible.
