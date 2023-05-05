ONTARIO — Creatures from the Mesozoic Era have taken up the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center for a months-long exhibit that opens to the public on Saturday. Fourteen interactive exhibits featuring life-size metal sculptures of dinosaurs are now installed in the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center. If it were any taller, staff would have had to remove part of the roof for a T-Rex, which is part of the traveling Dinosaurs in Motion exhibition.

Members of the nonprofit will get a sneak peak at the Dinosaur in Motion Exhibit from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight; however, they must RSVP, as there will be no entry at the door.



