ONTARIO
Staff from Ontario School District were busy putting together meal kits for their students on Friday morning. Box after box of meal kits were in the process of being assembled on Friday morning.
This is the first of two meal kit giveaway events for winter break, the second one is Dec. 29.
Staff were set up in the Ontario High School parking lot for distributing the kits. The pick-up window for this event was from 11-2 p.m.
According to an email received on Dec. 15 from Taryn Smith, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Ontario School District there were “over 1,000 students signed up to received a meal kit!”
Smith explained how excited they were to have so many signups.
“This Friday is our first distribution day. We will be set up in the OHS parking lot again. This time we will only have one pickup window, from 11-2:00 pm. Last month we didn't have as many parents utilize the second pick-up time so we decided to cancel it,” wrote Smith.
Why two giveaways?
Pam Suyematsu, Director of Nutrition Services with Ontario School District explained why there needs to be two meal kit giveaways in an email received on Nov. 30.
She said that the district is only able to give out seven days’ worth of meals at one time due to the guidelines of the feeding program.
“I want to mention that we had great community partners helping with this project Barbara Brody-OSU Extension Services and her staff were instrumental in helping with the booklets recipes and links to educational activities. The Oregon Dairy Council added their expertise and donated items to put in our boxes,” wrote Suyematsu.
The educational packets include a table of contents on the first page explaining what is included in the kits and which items need to be refrigerated, those are marked with an asterisk.
Subsequent pages of the packet include menus categorized by days 1 thru 7 with different meals for each day, the pages that follow have the corresponding recipes. All information in the packets are printed in both English and Spanish.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.