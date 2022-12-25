Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps?

VALE — If inclusion for all comes at the cost of removing something that’s always been there for one group, does that actually make it exclusion? That is the question on the minds of some parents in the Vale School District who sought change in this year’s concert offered by students in one of two elementary schools ahead of Christmas break.
Vale and Willowcreek elementary schools are in the same school district, but 12 miles apart and named for their respective locations. Both held concerts this month, which were lead by the same music teacher, Deborah Wolfe.
At the heart of the matter is how some parents in Vale tried to get the school’s “Holiday Concert” changed back to “Christmas Concert,” including a faith-based Christmas song, like the one in Willowcreek. However, their request dragged on over a couple months and eventually led to official complaints against the principal and superintendent. Those alleged policy violations over multiculturalism; religion and schools; and recognition of religious beliefs and customs.
This ultimately led to a special meeting less than a week ahead of the Vale concert. The meeting included a closed executive session for purpose of discussing personnel issues. In the end, the Vale School Board of Directors decided neither Vale Elementary Principal Theresa Meiwald nor Superintendent Alisha McBride had done anything wrong; however, it agreed to look at two school policies in the coming year regarding religion.
Parents Travis and April Johnson say when they set out to make the change their intent was not to get anyone in trouble and that they were shocked at the outcome of the situation. While they weren’t successful, the Johnsons say if it changes things for the future, that’s OK, too. But this year, they did not attend the concert, with Travis, who also is the undersheriff for Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, saying they could not support it in its current form.
“This is never anything we expected or wanted,” he said in an interview on Dec. 15. “It made some people mad, made it look like we were out for blood. But we simply asked for something nice, make some special hoops, it went to a special meeting and then they denied it anyway. So, tonight is Vale’s ‘Holiday concert.’”
Travis said they never wanted anyone to feel like it was a religious concert, but rather to “recognize the reason for the season.”
“If you can’t have a Christmas concert in little ol’ Vale, where can you have one,” Travis asked, then stated he didn’t feel like including a Christmas song made the concert exclusive to other people.
April also expressed disbelief at how the board reached the decision not to add “Christmas” back to the concert by claiming no policies were violated.
“I was totally shocked by the school board’s vote at the special meeting on Monday. I don’t think they had the guts to do what they were elected to do,” she said. “I think the majority of the school board thinks something is wrong here — the same music teacher, the same school district, but different curriculum and different concert title. But none of them wanted the burden of making that call.”
Furthermore, in a rebuttal to the board received ahead of its special meeting, April said “this mountain started as a molehill.”
A closer look
In October, April had been chatting back and forth with Wolfe about whether she could help out with what the music teacher was then calling a “Christmas concert.” And then suddenly, Wolfe was instructed to remove the word “Christmas” and any related faith-based songs.
April says she and Travis and five other people showed up at a November school board meeting to voice their opinions about the school “selectively deleting a religious Christmas song from the music curriculum at Vale Elementary but not at Willowcreek, and replacing the word ‘Christmas’ with ‘Winter’ when titling the concert.”
“We felt Christianity was being suppressed/inhibited,” April said. “There is a huge misconception of what is permissible and appropriate regarding religion in public schools. I’d like to set the record straight and push back on the many voices telling teachers and administrators to tiptoe around religion.”
She said the school board listened to three from the group speak, then directed McBride to contact the speakers and take them through the formal complaint process. April says she reached out to McBride a few days later, but that the superintendent never contacted the other speakers, Jon Blake, or her husband, Travis.
“Which is understandable, since he’s my husband and I had already reached out,” April said.
In her complaint against Meiwald to McBride, dated Nov. 13, April stated the principal violated school policy when she directed Wolfe “to avoid religious or secular Christmas music when choosing songs for the Christmas Program.” It states that titling the program with “Holiday” instead of “Christmas” also violated policy.
“In a sincere effort to follow the part of VSD policy IGAC that says ‘shall not promote,’ she has inadvertantly ‘inhibited … a particular religion or religious belief.’”
April then asked McBride speak with Miewald, Wolfe and April, and look at policies IGAC (Religion and Schools), IGAC-AR (Recognition of Religious Beliefs and Customs and IGAB (Multiculturalism).
“Please include the same song that Mrs. Wolfe is using at the Willowcreek School performance at the VES performance. Please retitle the performance using the word ‘Christmas.’ … Please correct the direction given to the music teacher regarding religious songs.”
The song that was allowed to be sung in Willowcreek’s concert was “Joy to the World.”
In a Nov. 24 email from Meiwald’s school email address to April and another person, the principal said she was thinking of alternative ways to “still provide both students and community an opportunity for Christmas cheer.” One idea was having students record a Christmas song or message, compiling that into a video to be posted on Facebook.
However, she went on to say that her concern is “many of our entries may have a strongly religious tone to them and I need to be careful with that in regard to posting anything on the school website.” Miewald then theorized how she could post it in her personal Facebook page “and avoid conflict that way,” going on to say “there is a workaround, I’m sure.”
It’s noteworthy that a Vale Elementary School Facebook post on Dec. 7 mentioned how high-schoolers visited a second-grade class to talk about Christmas trees and make ornaments, including a photo of the groups with completed projects.
A rebuttal to McBride’s findings
On Nov. 29, McBride gave April a written report detailing her decision. April disagreed with those findings and ended up appealing that to the school board with a written rebuttal, claiming that McBride’s report “mischaracterizes the facts.” April said McBride’s statement that Meiwald did not issue a “directive” to avoid religious songs was inaccurate and that Meiwald “did pressure, convince, explain reasons to or otherwise influence Mrs. Wolfe to avoid Christian-based Christmas songs without referring her to school policy indicating the opposite.”
She further stated that Meiwald’s motive was “based on personal desire to be inclusive and therefore inhibit Christianity, rather than operate within school policy.”
She further clarified that “no demotion, dismissal or discipline of any kind was asked,” but rather correction that the decision or action taken by Meiwald “inadvertently violated policy.”
In her rebuttal, April alleges after a school board meeting in November, when there were still many people in the room, McBride told her “we can do things at [Willowcreek] that we can’t do at Vale.”
She further went on to say it was “an obvious double-standard where school policy is followed one way at Willowcreek and a different way at Vale Elementary.”
In a final example to the board, April pointed out how the school calendar labels the time off in late December and early January as “Christmas break,” saying “it is labeled as what it is: a break from school while the majority of the community is observing the holiday.” She then notes how that is specifically provided for in IGAC-AR, which states “the district’s calendar should be prepared to minimize conflicts with religious holidays.”
Furthermore, IGAC-AR states that "holidays which have a religious and secular basis may be observed in the public schools."
What OSBA says about religious holidays
The Oregon School Boards Association recognizes the importance of religious holidays and school calendars. In an email sent to school boards in March of 2021, Jake Arnold urged districts to consider the date of school starting that year. With Rosh Hashanah being Sept. 6-8 that year, and Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day being the traditional start date for many districts, OSBA urged avoiding starting classes Sept. 7 in the interest of students, faculty and staff who may be celebrating.
“In the interest of equity, schools have increasingly looked for ways for the school and activities calendars to recognize non-Christian holidays,” reads the email.
Nowhere does it state that Christian holidays should be de-emphasized.
The newspaper looked at social media sites for various school districts throughout the state and found the use of the word “Christmas” was commonplace in concerts for December.
What McBride says
In a phone call with the newspaper on Dec. 15, McBride said she could not comment on the board’s decision as it “did involve personnel matters and decisions.”
When asked whether there was any policy in the district prohibiting the use of the word ‘Christmas,’ she said there was not. McBride then clarified that there also were no policies “stating the word ‘holiday’ can’t be used at our schools.”
In an email following the phone call, McBride offered the following comment.
“Vale School District strives to cultivate learning environments that are safe and inclusive and promote the success of every student we serve,” she said.
Board’s next move
Following the executive session on Dec. 9, the board came back into open session to make its decision, unanimously passing both motions that were made. Both motions were made by Board Member Darlene McConnell and seconded by Vice-Chairman Ryan Bates.
The first motion was to uphold McBride's findings that no district policies were violated as alleged in the complaint against Meiwald. The second motion was that no district policies were violated as alleged in the complaint against McBride.
Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain then noted the board was tabling two policies: IGAC — Religion, and Schools; and IGAC-AR — Recognition of Religious Beliefs and Customs, until the January meeting. He also discussed the possibility of having a committee assist in selecting the songs for the Vale Elementary School holiday performance moving forward.
April said the phrasing used was that the board would be “forming a committee to address policy that isn’t clear.”
She then went on to say it had all the policy needed when making its decision, and at the end of the day the board “couldn’t say for sure what ‘inhibit’ means, so they didn’t want to get it wrong. But that’s what they were elected to do — to be the judge and jury when applying school policy.”
Mikhail LeBow contributed to this article.
