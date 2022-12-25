Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Vale School District
‘Recognizing the reason for the season’

Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps?

Parents express shock at outcome of trying to get ‘Christmas’ back in concert

  • 0

VALE — If inclusion for all comes at the cost of removing something that’s always been there for one group, does that actually make it exclusion? That is the question on the minds of some parents in the Vale School District who sought change in this year’s concert offered by students in one of two elementary schools ahead of Christmas break.

Vale and Willowcreek elementary schools are in the same school district, but 12 miles apart and named for their respective locations. Both held concerts this month, which were lead by the same music teacher, Deborah Wolfe.



Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred