DHS official: Red Lion ‘definitely not a project for foster children’

ONTARIO — The leader of EUVALCREE, a local nonprofit, who told the Ontario City Council at its June 15 meeting that he hopes to use state funds set aside by the Legislature to purchase a hotel or motel and convert it into some type of transitional shelter, said that some of the main clients of the facility would be foster children and others who are served by certain programs within the Department of Human Services. However, officials from Oregon Department of Human Services say that is not the case, and officials with the Oregon Community Foundation say the project will not be able to proceed until after a public hearing, as requested by the Ontario City Council.
Gus Morales, executive director for EUVALCREE was seeking the council to sign off on the project so that $3.5 million of Project Turnkey funds could be used to purchase the Red Lion Inn & Suites on Goodfellow Street. The nonprofit is aiming to manage the facility, but it is not clear where money will come for that at this time.
Fast-tracking a public hearing
The council, knowing the deadline to get the purchase completed was June 30, gave a tentative approval on the project, on the condition that Morales conduct a public hearing since the request to support a project was coming in within days before a deadline on.
When the newspaper contacted Morales on Friday and again on Monday to find out whether the hearing would be able to be conducted before the deadline, he replied that he planned to hold the hearing in the month of July and that details were being finalized.
Morales also told the newspaper that he looked forward to moving the project forward.
The newspaper reached out to members of the City Council to ask if they understood their request for a hearing to be before the deadline, as a date was not mentioned in the official resolution. Councilors Ken Hart and John Kirby replied back that their understanding was that a public hearing would take place prior to any purchase of the property.
Hart said the resolution support is “predicated on two things: conduct a hearing; and the property purchase complying with all existing zoning rules.”
City Manager Adam Brown was seeking an answer about the zoning on Monday, but said he believed it to be in compliance; however Dan Cummings, community development director was out of the office at the time.
Hart’s intent when he made the motion for the resolution was that both things were in place before getting the “final support” of the council.
Kirby, while stating that the project could be a good one, said his understanding was also to have a hearing before the deadline, as he wants to hear from more of the citizens, including nearby property owners, that the City Council serves.
“The reason being, the council needs to make sure the surrounding community members support the project or have an opportunity to hear any concerns aired in a public forum,” he said.
Morales contacted the newspaper later Monday to say they would be holding the public hearing from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Friday at Four Rivers Cultural Center, which will include a project overview with public comments and question and answers being limited to 25 minutes. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and attendees who would like to speak will have to sign up.
What does DHS say?
While the agency has issued a letter of support for the project — Oregon Department of Human Services is making it clear that the facility would not be a place to house foster children.
Sunny Pettit, communications office for the Oregon Department of Human Services, reached out to the newspaper Friday evening asking the Argus to clarify that it would be “used to serve the community, which could include Department of Human Services programs that use contracted partners to offer short-term emergency housing support for families.” Notably missing from her clarification were foster children.
This was further confirmed by Wendy J. Hill, district manager for District 14’s Self-Sufficiency and Child Welfare programs. The district serves Malheur, Harney and Grant counties.
“It’s definitely not a project for foster children,” she told the newspaper in a phone interview on Monday.
Hill shared an email with the Argus Observer that she sent to Morales on June 10 in which she told him the agency was “limited in scope as we are not in the housing business, but rely on our partners with expertise to provide opportunity for housing or rental assistance for the Oregonians we serve.”
Hill answered eight questions from Morales regarding what DHS could commit to in regards to revenue base or a specific number of rooms, whether they could provide staffing, how residents would be monitored, if DHS clients would be segregated, whether any families on self sufficiency programs such as TANF would stay and how much they could pay, what service partners would be providing services to the residents and whether partners would staff the site.
At the onset of her answers, Hill explained to Morales that DHS could not “commit to maintaining payment on any rooms,” nor will it make “any revenue-based commitment.” She said DHS did not plan on having a staff outstation at the site, and specified that clients who may utilize the service that were on self-sufficiency programs would not be monitored. Furthermore, she said TANF families are responsible for paying for their residences with their allocation of money and could not guarantee how much a family would choose to pay for a space.
“We do not monitor or track where our clients are residing,” she said. “We can make an educated guess that very few clients are residing in motels since it is expensive.”
Hill also stated that for children in the Child Welfare program, very specific criteria has to be met for short-term emergency housing which may be from one week to 120 days. However, DHS already holds a contract with Community in Action for that purpose, she said.
She said in the past, Child Welfare has paid for rental or hotel space for families — not the children themselves — to stay while traveling to visit children in Malheur County or for evaluations outside the area, or when a youth is transitioning out of that housing after having turned 18 and were waiting, for example, to go to college or transition into other housing.
What does OCF say?
The newspaper also reached out to the Oregon Community Foundation, which oversees the funds allocated for Project Turnkey purchases to find out whether the project could move forward without support of the council.
Megan Loeb, program officer, confirmed it could not.
“I’m confirming that the Project Turnkey Advisory Committee and OCF Board will not be able to proceed with a decision on this proposal until after the public hearing occurs, as community support is a key criterion in the review process,” she said.
As to whether there may be any extension beyond June 30 to utilize Project Turnkey funds for the purchase, Loeb’s co-worker Maureen Kenney, public relations manager, stated they were “gathering information, awaiting updates as well and progressing through the process,” and that updates would be provided as more was known.
What does a victim advocate say?
“As mentioned before we are working to maintain some level of discretion to provide a safe-space for clients especially from vulnerable populations such as victims/survivors of domestic violence and sex-trafficking,” Morales wrote in an email on Monday.
Kim DeRose, coordinator for Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Taskforce, recently talked to the newspaper about the risks of housing those types of victims together, and on Tuesday also offered more insight about trafficking victims having to find transitional housing in what is highly likely a “familiar setting.”
Speaking independently of the board she serves, DeRose said that a common fear for organizations which serve victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking is that if those types of victims are housed together there may be an overlap, where trafficking victims may easily revert back to that lifestyle and possibly even recruit other victims.
“That is the reason we try to avoid it if we can,” she said.
Even if it didn’t lead to victimization it could be a mental hardship, DeRose said, as trafficking oftentimes happening at hotels.
“It could be so traumatic to get put back in that situation,” she said.
While she couldn’t say whether she was for or against the project, or speak for the board, she said the goal of the task force is to help victims.
“But, if I’m trying to find a place for [a victim], that place is probably not a hotel” DeRose said. “It’s in a less familiar setting.”
What does Morales say?
Following the City Council meeting on June 15, councilors asked Morales if he could provide comments of support from the victim support/human services agencies that will be using the facility as well as the local businesses mentioned in his presentation. On June 21, Morales said he had provided two letters to City Manager Adam Brown. Brown confirmed this morning that those letters were from DHS and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Institute.
Kirby on Saturday went down to poll some of the businesses himself, trying to hear from owners or local managers, but was not able to make many connections he said.
On Monday evening, Morales reached back out to city officials and the newspaper in an ongoing email thread over the matter.
He said in conducting outreach to businesses in the area, they had discovered that Kirby was indeed talking to some businesses in the area.
“The information being communicated was that this was going to be a homeless shelter and have negative impacts to our community,” he said. Then went on to tell Kirby he was “happy to find a way to share/create information that would allow for us to better communicate the intent and purpose of the project to avoid misinformation.”
Morales said he believed Kirby’s visit with businesses “was intentionally done as to solicit negative sentiments for the projects,” adding that EUVALCREE valued the community’s opinion, and was still gathering more information to “properly educate the community” about the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.