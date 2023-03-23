Development Corporation to get creative with financing

Nyssa sits in the background of the future site of Treasure Valley Reload Center, where trucks will haul produce to be hauled off to faraway markets by rail, in this photo from September of 2022. 

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

VALE — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors discussed several matters pertaining to its management of the Treasure Valley Reload Center’s development. The first of which is planning for bringing aboard a new officer the board.

The shipping facility is expected to come on line later this year and begin hauling local goods to faraway markets by rail.



