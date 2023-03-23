Development Corporation to get creative with financing

VALE — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors discussed several matters pertaining to its management of the Treasure Valley Reload Center’s development. The first of which is planning for bringing aboard a new officer the board.
The shipping facility is expected to come on line later this year and begin hauling local goods to faraway markets by rail.
At its previous meeting on March 9, the board approved Shawna Peterson of Peterson Law in Ontario to serve in the position vacated by Greg Smith in February.
“Our attorney, Brian Difonzo, is currently working on a contract for Shawna to come on board,” said Kitamura. “We hope to get that done in an expeditious manner, and hopefully we can get that all done and and accepted, and we can bring Shawna on board next week … We do need her help as soon as possible.”
An updated Connect Oregon Fund agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of being approved, having been signed by Board President Grant Kitamura and transmitted to ODOT by Project Manager Brad Baird. The agreement is awaiting approval by the Oregon Department of Justice.
The agreement is needed to receive ODOT reimbursement of up to $700,000 in present expenses.
“There were already people one vacation, but there were about four or five signatures that were needed, including the Department of Justice. So we’re waiting on that to get signed and returned, which would release the [Emergency Board] funds into our [account],” Kitamura noted.
He also said the development corporation has appropriated all funds from its initial grant for the project. This month, it approved action by the Malheur County Court to seek an additional $8.5 million from the Oregon Legislature.
“We’re probably going to go into the red by $100,000, just taking care of our normal business bills,” according to Kitamura.
Until additional funds hit the development corporation’s bank account, it has a line of credit through the Bank of Eastern Oregon, which offers it a way to pay for up to $2.9 million in expenses until state funds come forward. With this in mind, Baird anticipates the corporation will need the credit through at lease May.
“I think it’s in that range … but as soon as we get, obviously, ODOT approval, that will come back down,” said Baird.
Board Member Jason Pearson made a motion to approve the board to seek advice from the County Court and from Peterson on how to move forward, seconded by Board Member Kay Riley. The motion carried unanimously.
On the matter of construction, Baird noted that work is expected to resume on Track ‘C’ next week. That’s when R6 Construction of Milwaukie is expected to begin earthwork ahead of laying the track.
Construction work on the facility’s main building is expected to be performed by Nelson Corporation of Walla Walla, Washington. An ODOT agreement on the project is awaiting signatures from that department’s officials.
Regarding track “C” construction, Baird proposed that the board authorize the purchase of needed materials for the project in full, rather than as it is being constructed by RailPros of Irving, Texas. He said this is because the track is expected to exceed their present budget.
“I just don’t want to authorize two-thirds of the work and two-thirds of the material,” said Baird. “I’d rather authorize all of the material, and then however much work we can with the remaining budget to avoid future delays because materials are being bought in chunks.”
No action was taken on this matter during the meeting, as it was not listed as an action item.
The corporation is also working with the Oregon Department of State Lands on the matter of wetland permits, a necessary step as the reload center begins to near completion.
Finally, the board agreed to move its regular meetings to Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
