Development board hears presentation from industry expert

Caddy McKeown of NorthPoint Development gives a virtual presentation to the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Tuesday morning, likening several of the Treasure Valley Reload Center's development issues to those of the intermodal port in Coos Bay. A former Oregon legislator, McKeown worked with then-colleague Cliff Bentz to help fund the reload center project in 2017.
VALE — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation heard a presentation by Caddy McKeown of NorthPoint Development, who participated in the meeting remotely. Her presentation centered on comparing the challenges the Treasure Valley Reload Center project is facing, to those faced amid a planned expansion of the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port in Coos Bay.
“We have the opportunity to create some economic development in a community that has been sorely challenged since the downturn of the timber industry, about 35 years ago,” she said during her presentation. “It is driven by the crises that you saw here on the west coast, about two years ago. It happened again about 12 years ago; It’s cyclical, it will continue to happen, we will be at capacity.”
Coos Bay’s proximity to Asia is something McKeown likened to the reload center site’s proximity to produce farms and shipping companies in Malheur County.
While she had no specific advice for the board on courting a new operator following the departure of Georgia-based Americold in July, she did say that western Oregon has illustrated a need to invest in rail. She named the upgrade of a 100-year-old rail line owned by the Port of Coos Bay and leading to Eugene — part of the port project plans — as an example of this need.
“It was actually designed to move coal out of here,” she said. “We produced coal for the Portland and San Francisco markets the turn of the last century. Then it turned to timer products and now we want to … do something more aggressive with this rail line.”
McKeown said the projects would help drive economic development along the coast, as the area struggles with homelessness and a shortage of “family-wage” jobs.
While the reload center is seeing a need of an additional $10.5 million to bring it to completion, McKeown said the intermodal port project has a much heftier price tag — $1.77 billion. She is working with the U.S. Congress on applying for federal funds to be able to complete the project.
“Our congressional delegation has been promising to benefit our area for 35 years. Now they’re trying to keep that promise, so we’ve had a great deal of support from our congressional delegation in moving this forward.”
A former 9th District member of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021, McKeown worked alongside then-60th District representative Cliff Bentz to create the 2017 transportation package known as House Bill 2017. She expressed her support for the project, and her hope that the reload center is brought to fruition.
“We fought really hard; Not a lot of folks in the legislature understand non-highway modes of transportation … and that’s one thing we were really keen on, and Cliff and I fought really hard for the $26 million for the investment in Treasure Valley, and the $25 million investment in the Mid-Willamette Valley [Intermodal] Center. Those became a part of the transportation package we passed, that we are supporters of.”
Mid-Willamette Valley opened on Dec. 15, according to an article published by Railway Age.
On a grander scale, McKeown expressed that logistics infrastructure nationwide is overdue for investment and upgrades.
“Canada is kicking our butts!” she said.
Board President Grant Kitamura stated later in the meeting that shipping by rail is more than four times as efficient as shipping by truck.
In other board matters, Brad Baird of Anderson Perry provided an update on the progress of already-approved activity at the reload center; These include the installation of a main line switch, which Baird said is scheduled to be installed in September. A sign-off by Union Pacific on the work done by contractors involved in the project is pending.
Additionally, the list of authorized signers on the corporation’s accounts with the Bank of Eastern Oregon was updated by board approval; Officer to the Board Shawna Peterson and Board Member Corey Maag took over for past members Greg Smith and Lynn Findley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.