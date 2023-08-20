Development board hears presentation from industry expert

Caddy McKeown of NorthPoint Development gives a virtual presentation to the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Tuesday morning, likening several of the Treasure Valley Reload Center's development issues to those of the intermodal port in Coos Bay. A former Oregon legislator, McKeown worked with then-colleague Cliff Bentz to help fund the reload center project in 2017.

 Screenshot via GoTo Meeting

VALE — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation heard a presentation by Caddy McKeown of NorthPoint Development, who participated in the meeting remotely. Her presentation centered on comparing the challenges the Treasure Valley Reload Center project is facing, to those faced amid a planned expansion of the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port in Coos Bay.

“We have the opportunity to create some economic development in a community that has been sorely challenged since the downturn of the timber industry, about 35 years ago,” she said during her presentation. “It is driven by the crises that you saw here on the west coast, about two years ago. It happened again about 12 years ago; It’s cyclical, it will continue to happen, we will be at capacity.”



Tags

Load comments