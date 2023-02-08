Desalination bill surfaces in the Oregon House

Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, seen here, was speaking about the proposed creation of a Desalination Authority on Monday afternoon.

 Screenshot by Google

SALEM — House Bill 2867 introduced in the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly would establish the Oregon Desalination Authority in order to study development and maintenance of desalination facilities," according to the summary provided in the official language of the bill.

A staff measure summary further explains that the authority would “study and develop techniques for converting saline water into fresh water that can be used for drinking water, irrigation, or other human needs.”



