Desalination bill surfaces in the Oregon House

SALEM — House Bill 2867 introduced in the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly would establish the Oregon Desalination Authority in order to study development and maintenance of desalination facilities," according to the summary provided in the official language of the bill.
A staff measure summary further explains that the authority would “study and develop techniques for converting saline water into fresh water that can be used for drinking water, irrigation, or other human needs.”
The summary states the bill “authorizes authority to establish desalination facilities in this state, subject to the availability of moneys appropriated to the authority for that purpose.” The Governor is required to appoint a Director of the Authority, subject to Senate approval, with this person being responsible for exercising the “duties, functions, and powers of the Authority.”
HB 2867 is sponsored by Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, who spoke on its behalf during a public hearing on Feb 6, during which no members of the public spoke.
He said initiating the formation of a Desalination Authority in Oregon would contribute to “statewide water security.”
Evans explained how Middle Eastern nations such as Israel have “been doing this for some time,” and how the majority of that country’s useable water is obtained through these means. He went on to describe how Oregon could be benefitting from some the desalination technologies that have been used in the Middle East. Evans noted that the largest desalination facility is located in Saudi Arabia.
He said that we are seeing rising oceans as a threat, when they could be an opportunity and that using these technologies could “pivot from some of the challenges we are facing.”
Evans said it’s “better to have a framework to start” as it applies to establishing a state Desalination Authority.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.