Derrick Draper resigns from board amidst executive session

ONTARIO
Ontario School Board of Directors member Derrick Draper walked out in the middle of an executive session tonight, saying he was giving his resignation effective immediately. The board was meeting in-person in the board room.
The meeting was to go over the findings of an investigation with its lawyer per its notice to media on April 16 that the meeting was “under ORS 192.660 (2) (f) to receive legal advice regarding the investigation report.”
After coming out into open session, board member Craig Geddes read a statement saying that the board acknowledged Draper’s resignation during the executive session, however stated that the board did not ask for nor expect his resignation, nor does not ask for nor expect the resignation of board member Eric Evans.
Draper and Evans were censured by the board in the first motion following the return to open session tonight. In that censure, read by Chairwoman Renae Corn, she said that the board members have a responsibility to conduct themselves responsibly regarding interactions with employees, including Superintendent Nicole Albisu, who filed the complaint leading to the investigation.
The motion stated that board members acted in a manner in violation of policy AC regarding nondiscrimination toward the superintendent and the operating agreement between the board and superintendent.
As such, the remaining board members voted unanimously with Evans recusing himself, to “condemn the actions of Directors Draper and Evans” and “censure Director Draper and Director Evans.”
As a result of the action, the board will take a Safe Schools Nondiscrimination training and engage in mediation to minimize the impact of the investigatory findings.
In another motion, the board unanimously decided to delegate authority to Corn to provide Albisu with a response to her complaint.
In Geddes’ statement, he thanked Draper for his service to the board and the community and thanked Evans for continuing to serve.
Draper has served on the board since 2017 after running unopposed for the seat in which Douglas Iwasa did not re-file, instead resigning two months before the election.
Draper had filed for the upcoming Special District Election on May 18 as an incumbent for his current Position 4, for which Tom Greco has also filed. The seat is a four-year term. Three other seats on the board are also open in that election.
Eric Evans was most recently re-elected to his position in 2017, running unopposed. Evans was voted by the board to his position in 2016 to fill a vacancy left by David Cox who had moved out of the area.
The newspaper will provide updates on this information as soon as more is available.
