Idaho Power employees use a special underwater camera and sonar device to assist Baker County Sheriff's deputies with in searching for a missing 85-year-old Weiser man in the Snake River in Baker County on Tuesday. It is believed the man drowned; however, his body was never recovered.
BAKER COUNTY — An 85-year-old fisherman from Weiser is presumed dead, with officials believing he drowned in the Snake River near fishing docks at the Hells Canyon Visitor Center in Baker County.
At this point, the search for Alberto Sillonis has been suspended. This was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by Ashley McLay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
While he is still listed as missing, it “is our belief he had been on that dock and didn’t make it out of the water.”
McClay said the Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the family, who identified his personal items found near the docks. Additionally, she noted an extensive search had been done done near the docks and on the shoreline.
Idaho Power employees aided in the search on Tuesday with a remotely operated vehicle called a SeaBotix, which has underwater camera and sonar.
“And we were not able to find him using that,” McLay said.
The sheriff’s office has sent a missing persons flyer for Sillonis to “a lot of recreation companies,” she said, including those that run jet boats and rafts along the river. She said she had heard back from someone with Beamer’s Hells Canyon tours, who confirmed they’d keep an eye out on winter fishing expeditions it is conducting every Wednesdays.
McLay described the area of the river where Sillonis is believed to have drowned as “swift moving water with currents and eddies.”
According to a news release on Wednesday from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Sillonis traveled to the visitor center to go fishing the morning of Jan. 17 and did not return home as planned that evening. After receiving a call about it at about 6 p.m., the release states that sheriff deputies from Baker County and Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho started searching the route to Hells Canyon, also checking hotels in nearby towns.
About three hours later, deputies found the man’s 2008 Nissan Frontier at the visitor center and began searching the area. On the docks, they found bait and two fishing poles — one still in the water — and about 60 feet away a hat. Family members have verified the items belonged to Sillonis.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash and the Search and Rescue team also conducted a ground search early Jan. 18, combing the areas near the docks and along the shoreline.
