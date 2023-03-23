Democrats take aim at gun ownership

ONTARIO — Hearings were held in the House Committee on Judiciary this week on bills related to gun violence prevention that have been floated by the majority party in Salem.
The so-called Gun Violence Prevention Package includes House Bill 2005, House Bill 2006 and House Bill 2007, the first of which was introduced at the request of the Oregon Secretary of State.
Democrat Representatives who have floated the bills claim the package is “the result of extensive outreach” conducted statewide among numerous stakeholders, “including gun owners and enthusiasts, hunters, retailers, the Department of Justice, local governments, advocates and survivors of gun violence.”
Written testimony reflects a different story, with a large amount of opposition to each proposal. Those opposed say the bills are overreach, especially the proposal to raise the legal age to purchase and possess a gun to 21.
Following is a glance at each of the proposals and what is happening next with each of them.
Heavy fines for ghost guns
HB 2005 would define and ban the manufacture, import, sale or transfer of “undetectable guns,” also known as ghost guns. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines or both. It would also “punish the possession of” such firearms with a year in jail, $6,250 fines or both with subsequent convictions carrying maximums of 10-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine.
A public hearing was held Wednesday. The majority of hundreds of pages of written testimony submitted are in opposition to the bill. This includes testimony from Vale citizen Tina Bradfield who notes that the 2nd Amendment is “very broad for a purpose,” and that the lawmakers “need to read the Federalist papers and research the whys the U.S. Constitution was written in the language it was before you proceed with any more anti gun laws.”
A work session is slated for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
For complete information on the bill, including a way to view related sessions online, visit https://bit.ly/2023_HB2005.
21 years of age
HB 2006 would prohibit those younger than 21 from possessing firearms and aims to punish both punish the person illegally possessing it and the person who transferred the firearm to them who “knows, or reasonably should know” the recipient was under 21. Both carry maximum punishments of 1 year in prison and a $6,250 fine.
It proposes 18 or older could possess guns typically used for hunting so long as they are not otherwise prohibited, but does not apply to or affect police officers, certified reserve officers, reserve officers or active or reserve members of the U.S. military.
As with HB 2005, hundreds of written testimonies were sent in with the majority in opposition to the bill.
“Youth hunting and sport shooting not only teaches life skills but teaches ethics and the rule of the law,” says Kelly Tanzey Tanzey of Baker City. “To not allow a young adult their 2nd Amendment Right when they have grown up around firearms is a disgrace for law abiding citizens.”
She further noted it would impact youth on the high school trap team — a state approved sporting activity.
A work session is slated for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
For complete information on the bill, visit https://bit.ly/2023_HB2006.
Carving out rules for public places
HB 2007 would allow governing bodies that own or control public buildings and adjacent grounds to disallow concealed handgun licensees from carrying their firearms. This could be done by adopting policy, ordinance or regulations precluding affirmative defense. If that step is taken it requires governing bodies to notify the public through the posting of on-site signs and information on its website.
As with the other bills, written testimony opposing the measure outweighs other testimony at this time.
A work session is slated for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
For complete information on the bill, visit https://bit.ly/2023_HB2007.
Measure 114 shot down
Measure 114, a gun control law that was passed through a citizen initiative petition and subsequent election, was blocked in its entirety due to constitutionality on Jan. 23. Judge Robert Raschio in the Harney County state court issued a final decision on that law. It was Barely passed by voters and it puts a 10-round magazine capacity limit on firearms as well as permits and other requirements to purchase a gun. Raschio granted an injunction on the law on Dec. 6. The Oregon Department of Justice tried to block that but it was upheld by the Oregon Supreme Court.
It’s worth noting Malheur County’s status as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary since 2015 which was reaffirmed in 2022. The reason: The Oregon Attorney General filed lawsuits against Yamhill and Harney counties regarding similar resolutions over the 2nd Amendment. In that suit, the Attorney General asked judges to order that state gun safety laws remain fully in force and fully enforceable. That matter is also still winding its way through the courts, the outcome of which could lead to voiding similar laws enacted in other counties and cities throughout the state.
