ONTARIO
Thursday is delivery day from Help Them To Hope for the hundreds of boxes of food and toys going out to people in need around the region before Christmas.
Drivers to help make the deliveries are still needed and be willing to be at the warehouse, located at 300 N. 16th Street in Payette, across from the Maverick, at 8 a.m., according to HTTH Secretary Delilah Canas. Call 208-741-9055 for more information or to volunteer.
People who are getting boxes are asked to be home to 8 a.m. to noon Thursday to receive them because deliveries will be at the curb or door due to COVID social distancing requirements. More toy donations are needed, especially for infants this year.
The Help Them to Hope Committee will hold its volunteer appreciation lunch Wednesday at the Warehouse, which will include its last meeting of the year.
