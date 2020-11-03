ONTARIO
Ontario High School alumnus Joe Delgado returned to his hometown on Saturday morning for his second speed clinic.
The Olympic hopeful had about a dozen local youth sign up for his speed clinic, where the focus was on form for sprinting, as well as triple jump.
Delgado is currently training for the 2021 Olympic Trials, as well as coaching at the U.S. Naval Academy. He graduated from Ontario High School in 2013 and attended the University of Oregon for four years. His junior year, Delgado took second at the Pac-12 Multi-Event Championships and 12th at the NCAA Tournament. For his senior year, Delgado transferred to the University of Louisville and took third at the ACC Tournament and finished fourth at the NCAA Tournament (setting the school record for outdoor points in the decathlon) to qualify as an All-American.
