ONTARIO — Ontario’s firefighters and police officers, alongside their family members, city staff and some members of the City Council, were in on a surprise for outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton. That was dedicating the Ontario Public Safety Training Facility building in his name.

Those who attend an open house for his retirement from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday will get to see the official plaque, which was paid for by the Ontario Rural Fire Board and the city.



