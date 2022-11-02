ONTARIO — Ontario’s firefighters and police officers, alongside their family members, city staff and some members of the City Council, were in on a surprise for outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton. That was dedicating the Ontario Public Safety Training Facility building in his name.
Those who attend an open house for his retirement from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday will get to see the official plaque, which was paid for by the Ontario Rural Fire Board and the city.
About 75 people packed into the main classroom of the facility on Tuesday afternoon awaiting Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper and Leighton to arrive. The two had gone to lunch and Cooper came up with a reason to stop by the facility. A round of applause greeted them as they walked in.
At a podium at the front of the room, Cooper praised the chief for his dedicated service. He said in addition to setting “a blistering workplace that literally no one can keep up with,” Leighton set a positive example “day in and day out.” This included countless hours of work behind the scenes, taking on additional duties, leading from the front, and having a vision for the training facility from which he “never wavered.”
Cooper gave a "shout out" to the Ontario City Council and budget committee members for ultimately supporting Leighton’s vision for a regional training facility, which already is drawing instructors from across the nation.
He then announced the dedication of the building in Leighton’s name.
True to his nature, Leighton immediately took the opportunity to thank everyone else who helped make his vision a reality, stating that the facility was not just for Ontario fire and police, but a regional one where people will come to train for years and years, which is just what he wanted.
“Thank you all,” Leighton said, noting that New Chief Clint Benson has asked him to “stay on board a little bit and help and that just makes my heart so happy.”
‘Legacy of love’
Following the introduction, gratitude continued to spill forth in heartfelt speeches, with many taking the opportunity to address the chief in the intimate setting that Friday’s open house would not provide. Among them were paid and volunteer firefighters, a police officer, council members, city staff and, also, a fireman’s wife.
Firefighter Allen Montgomery praised Leighton for his endless encouragement and positivity.
“That, to me, has been the number one characteristic, is that he’s always positive, even when times are tough,” he said.
Talking about the chief’s passion for baseball, firefighter Jonathan Rico provided a quote from the movie “Field of Dreams,” and spoke about the many hats Leighton wears and things that define him saying, above all, Leighton led a “Christ-like life who would do anything and everything for anybody.” He then saluted the chief.
Former Ontario Fire assistant, Veronica Pantaleon spoke of how her dad died the day she interviewed with the department, noting that over the past few years, Leighton had taken on the role of “stand-in dad.” She said this included teaching her how to change a tire before a long road trip with her children and saying a lot of prayers with her.
Merri Gammage spoke of how in addition to her husband working for Ontario Fire, she and other family members were also now involved with the department.
“It takes somebody special to motivate so many other people to do that one extra step, to go that one more mile, to do that one extra hour, and we all want to do that and want to be there and it’s because of you for the most part,” she said.
Ontario Police Lt. James Swank said that Leighton wasn’t just the fire chief, “he’s the chief.”
Swank talked frankly about OPD having “some pretty poor management in our office for a little while.” He said that all the while, Leighton was there encouraging him and Cooper, especially, to keep their heads up, telling them, “We’re going to get through this. We’re going to make it. And he was correct.”
Saying there was no doubt Benson will do a great job as chief, Swank emphasized that Leighton was one of a kind.
City Councilors Ken Hart, Eddie Melendrez and Michael Braden all made speeches. Hart said that while he had initially voted against the training center, “I was wrong, and I’m glad you persisted.” Melendrez thanked Leighton for his vision, saying he always believed in what he had set out for the city. Braden talked about how for the past four years, he and Leighton prayed together before every council meeting.
“I believe that is what created this legacy of love that we are all recognizing right now, is Chief Leighton loves his lord and he spills that love out into every one of us,” Braden said.
He then asked if they could do so one last time. Leighton said yes, and anyone who wanted to join them was invited to do so and put their hand on the chief for the prayer.
