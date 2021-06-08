ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, home of the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, one of the area’s botanical attractions for more than 25 years, is one that local horticulturist and volunteer curator Mike Miller is very familiar with, as he has had a hand with most of the work there in recent years.
On Tuesday morning, a new roof was installed by crews who used machinery to assist them in getting it atop pillars for the new entry gate. The roof features a staggered, overlapping shingle arrangement covered in copper.
Four people worked on the installation, which required a forklift operated by Martin Mendoza, of the Cultural Center.
Roy Soards from Portland, a personal acquaintance of Miller’s was on hand to lend a helping hand along with Miller and his son, Jake Miller.
The installation required careful guiding of the roof onto the structure.
Miller provided a description, which follows, to accompany the occasion.
“After 2 years of planning and with the help of countless hours of volunteer help, another addition to Four Rivers Cultural Center Hikaru Mizu Garden has been completed.
“The original concept was a walk through the eastern Oregon high desert, with flourishes, that includes 35,000 pounds of carefully placed boulders, a a gift of cultured pine trees from the premier grower of trees for Japanese gardens across the USA, a grove of ‘redbud’ trees and crushed limestone path, with additional Northwest native plantings to come.
As with traditional Japanese gardens there is most always an entry gate to guide the guests into the scene. The installation of the entry gate roof (mon in Japanese) with copper shingles is the culmination of all the efforts.
Ontario, the name given to the area by French fur trapper in the 1840’s, is an Algonquin word for ‘shining water.’ This phrase was then translated from the Japanese words “Hikaru Mizu.” Now “Hikaru Mon” stands and invites visitors to stroll through an idealized high desert scene inspired by traditional Japanese styled garden techniques.”
