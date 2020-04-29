NYSSA — As work continues on the design of the planned Treasure Valley Reload Center, some attention is being given to some future decisions to be made on the property itself.
Recently speaking to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board, which is sponsoring the rail project on behalf of the Malheur County Court, was lead civil engineer on the project Brad Baird, of Anderson Perry & Associates. He says issues coming up include partitioning the county property for the reload site and interior roads, which will facilitate movement of trucks to and from the center from access roads.
The county owns 209 acres, of which 65 acres will be the site of the reload center and which will be purchased as part of the project funding from the state and appropriated by the Legislature in 2017. The Development Corporation will eventually own the site.
According to Baird’s report, the reload center structure, associated loading docks and parking area, an existing wetland and wetland mitigation area, rail areas, access roads and truck scale will be located on the 65 acres.
The decision on the interior roads on the site is whether they will be public or private.
If they are public, a dedicated right-of-way would likely be created along with the partition and officials will then have to decide who will own and maintain the roads.
If the roads are private, the rights-of-way would be owned by the development corporation and access could be controlled by a tenant.
The roads will be one north-south oriented road and one west access road.
Greg Smith, project manager, said last week some of the design work related to the reload center had been put on hold because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented travel by engineers to the site.
