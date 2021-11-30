Dec. 1 is World Aids Awareness Day

ONTARIO — Local entities are teaming up to host an event for World Aids Awareness Day on Wednesday.
While some may believe that the disease, which has reached across the globe might not impact us here, AIDS has not bypassed our area.
In December of 2017, there were 39 people in Malheur County reportedly living with HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS if steps aren’t taken to properly manage it.
Malheur County Health Department, Project DOVE and Origins Faith Outreach Initiative will be set up at Unique Boutique Thrift Store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will be offering confidential testing for HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis.
In addition, there will be games and snacks, along with information about domestic violence, HIV and PrEP and PEP, which are medications for HIV.
Additionally, there will be a film screening of “How to Survive a Plague,” offered at 4 p.m. for anyone who wears a mask or who can show proof of vaccination.
For more information, contact the health department at (541) 889-7279.
Did you know?
In the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living’s service area — which stretches through 13 central and eastern Oregon counties from The Dalles to the Idaho border — there were 186 people reported to be living with HIV in 2017. This was up from 175 people in 2016. The newspaper is seeking updated data.
When someone is diagnosed with HIV, health-care providers immediately report it to the state, which then updates those statistics on a quarterly basis.
EOCIL works to ensure individuals with HIV have access to needed support services — especially in rural areas, staving off trips to faraway places. Traveling to a specialist can often average eight to 12 hours roundtrip for patients in rural communities. EOCIL has systems advocates for people in rural areas who need access to specialized medical care.
Another of the services offered through EOCIL is case management, which includes meeting with individual living specialists who are certified to provide Ryan White HIV support services. There is also peer support for individuals who are newly diagnosed with HIV.
More people who are reported to have HIV are not receiving services than those who are. In 2017, it was reported that of the 39 people in Malheur County with HIV, only 11 were receiving services.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the AIDS epidemic began 40 years ago in the U.S. The CDC states that this year’s domestic and global themes focus on inclusion, equity, and better health for all people affected by HIV and AIDS. The domestic 2021 World AIDS Day theme set by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice.” The global World AIDS Day theme set by UNAIDS is “End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics.”
Further information from the CDC states that in 2015, an estimated 39,393 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with HIV, and about 1 in 7 of those who are infected do not know it.
In 2015, an estimated 211 adults and adolescents were diagnosed with HIV in Oregon. Oregon ranked 32nd among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses in 2015.
In the same year in Idaho, an estimated 38 adults and adolescents were diagnosed with HIV in Idaho. Idaho ranked 43rd among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.