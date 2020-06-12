Deadline today for public comment on city transportation

This photo shows East Idaho Avenue, east of the Interstate 84 interchange. Today is the deadline for comment regarding future improvement of the streetscape in that area.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The City of Ontario and Oregon Department of Transportation, are hosting two online public open houses, both of which end today.

Overall movement

The Active Transportation Plan virtual open house offers an opportunity for citizens to submit feedback regarding ways to improve the overall transportation system throughout the city. This includes all forms of transportation — walking, biking and public transportation and how best to provide citizens with the best access to these any of these options.

East Idaho

The East Idaho Avenue Refinement Plan virtual open house in in conjunction with the active transportation plan. For this, the city is planning to improve the streetscape and travel by all modes on East Idaho Avenue between Interstate 84 and the Snake River.

Both plans will be based on community input and current data.

For more information, contact City of Ontario Project Manager Steve Solecki at OntarioTSP@gmail.com.

Request for preliminary results of the community’s feedback was not available by press time.

