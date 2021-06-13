ONTARIO — Ontario residents who wish to cast their vote in the upcoming City of Ontario Recall Election who are not yet registered to vote must be registered to vote no later than Tuesday.

According to the Malheur County Clerk, unlike voted ballot returns, postmarks do count for voter registration cards.

Ballots will be mailed out on Wednesday and residents who wish to cast their vote on whether to recall Freddy Rodriguez from his elected seat on the Ontario City Council must cast their votes by July 6. As postmarks do not count, the county clerk urges voters not to mail their ballots after June 29.

Voted ballots can be dropped around the clock from June 17 until 8 p.m. election day, July 6, at official ballot drop boxes in Ontario, outside of the Community Library at 388 S.W. Second Ave., and in Vale, outside of the Malheur County Courthouse on the corner of C and Bryant streets, and located in the parking lot in the back.

