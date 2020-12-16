ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College is making an offer people may not want to refuse.
Any new student who registers for winter term at the college can take one class tuition-free, to try out college to see if it’s for them, to boost skills or just for professional development.
Students taking classes online at another college, can also take a tuition-free class from TVCC and transfer the credit to the other school.
The deadline to register for this offer is Friday. For more information, (541) 881-5822.
