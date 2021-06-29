Deadline to mail ballots for City of Ontario Recall Election is June 29

ONTARIO — Ontario residents who wish to cast their vote by mail for the upcoming City of Ontario Recall Election must do so today. According to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, postmarks do count for voter registration cards.
Ballots for the election were mailed out on June 16, and residents who wish to cast their vote on whether to recall Freddy Rodriguez from his elected seat on the Ontario City Council must cast their votes by July 6.
With today being the last day to mail ballots in time for the election, the county clerk urges voters who return ballots Wednesday through July 6 to do so at an official drop box in Ontario or Vale.
Voted ballots can be dropped around the clock until 8 p.m. Election Day. The drop box in Ontario is outside of the Community Library, at 388 S.W. Second Ave. In Vale, voters can find the drop box outside of the Malheur County Courthouse on the corner of C and Bryant streets, and located in the parking lot in the back.
