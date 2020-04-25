ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Border Board is now accepting applications for two loans programs: the infrastructure revolving loan and industrial lands certification loan.

The border region includes addresses in the valley from Ontario to Vale and Annex and Brogan to Adrian, and its loan programs are designed to help improve the region’s economy.

The infrastructure loans are open to local governments and developers within the border region looking to add such things as roads, water and other utilities, according to Lisa Reeser, board coordinator.

All private land owners are eligible to apply for the industrial and certification loans to help certify or recertify land for industrial development.

The deadlines for applying for either loan is 5 p.m. May 15.

